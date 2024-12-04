Ntuli confirmed the relocation was on the cards but they have to deal with administrative technicalities first before proceeding to use the office Buthelezi chose.
KZN Cogta MEC Buthelezi’s attempt to move office to Ulundi put on ice
Plans to relocate the KwaZulu-Natal office for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to Ulundi have suffered a last-minute blow after premier Thami Ntuli put the move on ice.
Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi wanted to move his office to the Old Legislature Building in Ulundi.
An opening ceremony for Buthelezi’s office, who is also the prime minister of the Zulu nation, was scheduled for Thursday in an event set to be presided by King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. However, Ntuli announced the move has been postponed as it was not in accordance with the ministerial handbook.
“We are proceeding with the opening of the office for Cogta, however there are technical and administrative arrangements we had to take care of first. The ministerial handbook is categoric about [a department having] two offices, one in Pietermaritzburg and the other the choice of the member of the executive,” he said.
There are two offices for Cogta in Pietermaritzburg and one in Mayville, Durban.
Ntuli confirmed the relocation was on the cards but they have to deal with administrative technicalities first before proceeding to use the office Buthelezi chose.
“As provincial government we felt we have to give assurance on the adherence so people support our journey. We will announce a new date in the near future.”
The Old Legislature building is owned by the public works department and also houses the office of the Zulu monarch.
On Sunday the department said the relocation was “in line with his commitment to upholding the legacy of the late prime minister of the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and ensuring government services are moved closer to rural communities.”
Prior to the May 29 elections there was speculation the IFP, of which Buthelezi and Ntuli are members, could attempt to take the provincial capital from Pietermaritzburg back to Ulundi but the party, and Buthelezi in particular, refuted those claims.
Ntuli maintained that in a TV interview on Tuesday.
“It’s not about moving the capital city or all offices. The MEC explained its only his office and the two staff attached to him and we agreed it’s a good move, but we need to tighten administrative technicalities,” he said.
KZN treasury MEC Francois Rodgers said: “We welcome the intervention by the premier. He has correctly pointed out legislation has placed a limit on the number of offices an MEC may have. The premier’s decision has been taken in recognition of legislation and in the interests of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.”
