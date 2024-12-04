Politics

POLL | Why is Cyril Ramaphosa not dropping Thembi Simelane from his cabinet?

04 December 2024 - 13:01 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Corruption-accused minister Thembi Simelane has been moved from justice and constitutional development to human settlements. File photo.
Corruption-accused minister Thembi Simelane has been moved from justice and constitutional development to human settlements. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa removed embattled Thembi Simelane from the all-important justice ministry in a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday evening.

Mmamoloko Kubayi will now be the minister of justice, while Simelane will take over the human settlements ministry.

Simelane has been embroiled in a litany of corruption allegations stemming from her time as Polokwane mayor. She is accused of wrongdoing after admitting to obtaining a loan of more than R500,000 from a businessman who had facilitated the Polokwane municipality’s investment in the now-collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.

Two government officials earlier on Tuesday told TimesLIVE Premium Ramaphosa would soon make changes to his executive as the cloud hanging over Simelane could not continue unabated.

“How long can you hold ground with a compromised minister of justice? The issue is not about the accusations. The issue is the portfolio Thembi holds because bodies that could investigate her in future also have to report to her,” said the senior government official before Ramaphosa’s announcement.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Simelane doesn't belong in cabinet': MPs oppose Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle

Opposition parties have come out strongly against President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to move Thembi Simelane from the justice ministry to the human ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Why Ramaphosa kept Simelane in the executive during his cabinet reshuffle

Mmamoloko Kubayi will now be the minister of justice, while Simelane will take over the human settlements ministry
Politics
13 hours ago

Under-fire justice minister Simelane moved to human settlements as Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reshuffled his cabinet, moving the embattled minister of justice and constitutional development, Thembi Simelane, to ...
Politics
21 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Ramaphosa cannot afford to drag his feet over Simelane corruption allegations

It is unlikely that, after the weeks of this scandal swirling over her head, Thembi Simelane will ever have full credibility in the justice portfolio
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

CARTOON | VBS cream in Simelane's coffee leaves a bitter taste

Minister of justice & constitutional development Thembi Simelane appeared before the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice on Friday, where ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged Ponzi mastermind Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘I’ve never met my father, and I don’t see the need to’: Malema opens ... Politics
  3. WATCH | 'MK tried, but I decided I was staying in the ANC' — Dlamini-Zuma Politics
  4. Under-fire justice minister Simelane moved to human settlements as Ramaphosa ... Politics
  5. No-one who has left the EFF has ever succeeded: Malema Politics

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, 03 December 2024
‘I was never a bad boy,’ - former Ajax Cape Town teen sensation Mkhanyiseli ...