'Simelane doesn't belong in cabinet': MPs oppose Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Opposition parties have come out strongly against President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to move Thembi Simelane from the justice ministry to the human settlements ministry due to her alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
Simelane has been implicated in the scandal because of a loan she received from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company linked to the collapse of the now-defunct bank, while serving as mayor of Polokwane.
On Tuesday Ramaphosa announced a few changes in his cabinet, including Simelane's new role. Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will succeed Simelane as justice minister. However, this move was criticised by some political parties.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach described Ramaphosa's decision as “short-sighted and disrespectful” to South Africa. She called for Simelane to be removed from the cabinet altogether.
“Simelane does not belong in cabinet, end of story,” Breytenbach said.
“While the president has addressed the untenable conflict of interests of having a minister of justice accused of corruption, his decision to move her somewhere else does not address the underlying issue. She stands accused of corruption and is subject to investigations. Human settlements is a vital department for providing housing to South Africans. It must be led by a credible individual.”
ActionSA MP Athol Trollip was equally critical, describing the reshuffle as “cowardly”.
“If the minister was deemed no longer fit to serve as minister of justice due to allegations of potential corruption and questionable sources of wealth beyond her declared earnings, then surely the president cannot expect us to believe she is perfectly suited to lead a critically important portfolio such as human settlements, overseeing billions of rand.
“This cowardly move by the president also highlights that his own Phala Phala demons continue to hamstring his actions when it comes to dealing with corruption in his cabinet,” Trollip said.
He vowed his party would explore every avenue, including legal action, to ensure Simelane is held accountable.
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane said the country should be taking action against all those implicated in the VBS allegations, not just shuffling them around in the cabinet.
“It's high time action be taken. Those accused of corruption and serious matters such as this one, action must be taken against them. On the movement of Simelane I think it's a betrayal of justice,” Maimane said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
