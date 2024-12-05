Politics

WATCH | Post-Cabinet media briefing

05 December 2024 - 11:36 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting. 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Simelane doesn't belong in cabinet': MPs oppose Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle Politics
  2. Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged Ponzi mastermind Politics
  3. LISTEN | ‘I’ve never met my father, and I don’t see the need to’: Malema opens ... Politics
  4. 'Some things won't go our way in the GNU': McKenzie says amid SA/Nigeria visa ... Politics
  5. POLL | Why is Cyril Ramaphosa not dropping Thembi Simelane from his cabinet? Politics

Latest Videos

The 33 Club | Introducing Valtteri Bottas​
South Korea ruling party opposes Yoon impeachment | REUTERS