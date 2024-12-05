Courtesy of SABC News
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Post-Cabinet media briefing
Courtesy of SABC News
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos