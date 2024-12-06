Politics

City of Joburg facing pressure to comply in appointing city manager

06 December 2024 - 14:08
City of Johannesburg manager Floyd Brink has been ordered by the high court to relinquish his permanent appointment. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The City of Johannesburg is facing pressure from a legal firm representing Bryne Maduka to comply with a high court judgment and implement a 2022 resolution regarding the appointment of a city manager.

Adonisi Attorneys has issued a formal demand for the municipality to adhere to the court’s ruling and finalise Maduka’s appointment without delay.

The Johannesburg high court this week ordered city manager Floyd Brink to relinquish his permanent appointment after finding he was not properly appointed.

The ruling affirmed the unconstitutionality, illegality and invalidity of the resolutions passed on February 22 and 23 2023 and November 29 2023.

The ruling also upholds the legality of the resolution of August 10 2022, which required the city manager's post to be re-advertised.

The firm is demanding the city immediately resume the appointment process as prescribed by the August 10 2022 resolution. They demand that their client’s “recommended appointment be processed and finalised without further delay in compliance with the resolution and the court’s judgment”.

It also wants the city to provide written confirmation of the steps it intends to take to comply with the August 10 2022 resolution within seven days of the date of the letter of demand.

According to the firm, Maduka was the recommended candidate after the lawful process initiated under the August 10 2022 resolution. 

“This process, however, was unlawfully rescinded when the confirmation of our client’s appointment was due. Despite this, our client successfully completed all stages of the recruitment process — including screening, interviews and competence assessments —and was the unanimous recommendation of the selection panel.”

TimesLIVE

