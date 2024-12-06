Politics

WATCH | DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks about water crisis

06 December 2024 - 11:27 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Friday speaking about the country's escalating water crisis. He will be joined by the party's provincial leaders.

South Africa has been battling water shortages and cuts, leading to protests in many areas.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use

Joburg Water says it is losing 12-million litres of water daily due to illegal connections made by informal settlement residents in some parts of the ...
News
6 hours ago

Why thousands of water leaks are slipping through the cracks

Crippling staff and vehicle shortages in Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s water services subdirectorate blamed for delayed responses
News
2 days ago

Low level of Vaal Dam ‘no cause for panic’

Dry summer and a heatwave, exacerbated by maintenance work on the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, have led to the dam running dry.
News
3 days ago

Gauteng water crisis and construction mafia are big worries for business

With SA’s energy woes having subsided, the water crunch facing Gauteng has been making more headlines
Business
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Wanted: an intelligent and manageable plan to turn the water crisis around

The department of water and sanitation needs to take a leaf out of the department of electricity's book
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Joburg water problems 'severe' but no day zero yet in sight

The city is on level 1 water restrictions which prohibit residents from watering gardens, washing cars and filling swimming pools during peak hours
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Man of God' dribbled by Zuma in parliament list wins case against MKP Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘I’ve never met my father, and I don’t see the need to’: Malema opens ... Politics
  3. Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged Ponzi mastermind Politics
  4. Headache for parliament as Western Cape keeps R1.2bn irregular tender Politics
  5. POLL | Is Mtolo right in saying Ramaphosa and Mbalula should take ... Politics

Latest Videos

Gravity - Official Main Trailer [2K HD]
The Poseidon Adventure (1972) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers