Courtesy of SABC News
DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Friday speaking about the country's escalating water crisis. He will be joined by the party's provincial leaders.
South Africa has been battling water shortages and cuts, leading to protests in many areas.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks about water crisis
Courtesy of SABC News
DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Friday speaking about the country's escalating water crisis. He will be joined by the party's provincial leaders.
South Africa has been battling water shortages and cuts, leading to protests in many areas.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
12-million litres of water lost daily to illegal use
Why thousands of water leaks are slipping through the cracks
Low level of Vaal Dam ‘no cause for panic’
Gauteng water crisis and construction mafia are big worries for business
EDITORIAL | Wanted: an intelligent and manageable plan to turn the water crisis around
Joburg water problems 'severe' but no day zero yet in sight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos