WATCH | Janusz Walus parole status update

06 December 2024 - 11:27 By TimesLIVE
The ministers of justice, home affairs, correctional services and the Presidency are leading a media briefing on Friday on the parole status of Janusz Walus, the Polish immigrant who in 1993 murdered SACP leader Chris Hani outside his home in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni.

Janusz Walus assault accused out of solitary — 18 months later

Mandla Madonsela, accused of stabbing Chris Hani’s assassin in jail nearly two years ago, has finally been released from solitary confinement
3 months ago

Janusz Walus attacker still in isolation — and not charged

Mandla Madonsela, a former South African Air Force sergeant and uMkhonto we Sizwe cadre who allegedly stabbed Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus in ...
4 months ago

Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum

Ewa Walus is visiting South Africa in support of negotiations over the potential deportation of her father Janusz to Poland, while sharing the ...
7 months ago

Poland wants Walus to be freed and repatriated

Polish officials say Warsaw and Pretoria have been at odds for years over the continued incarceration of Chris Hani’s murderer
1 year ago
