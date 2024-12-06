Politics

WATCH | MKP's Nhlamulo Ndhlela criticises response time to shack fire in Soweto

‘I had to mention I’m an MP for these people to start taking me seriously’

06 December 2024 - 13:21
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela highlighted the challenges faced by residents when seeking urgent assistance in emergency situations.
MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela highlighted the challenges faced by residents when seeking urgent assistance in emergency situations.
Image: Supplied

Nhlamulo Ndhlela, spokesperson for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), has expressed frustration over the delayed response to a shack fire that broke out in Tshiawelo Ext 1, Soweto, during his visit to the area.

In a video posted on X, Ndhlela showed the blaze and the desperate efforts by residents trying to extinguish the fire by throwing sand on the shack.

He described the situation in which people could have lost their lives.

“I had to mention I'm an MP for these people to start taking me seriously. Can you imagine if someone is not an MP? Who makes the call? Who seeks assistance in a situation such as this, where a shack is burning and people may die?” said Ndhlela.

He said after contacting emergency services, the fire brigade arrived 30 minutes later.

“It’s not because the firefighters were not available. They were available. The only challenge is they had to come all the way from Dobsonville. It took them 30 minutes to receive the message and directions. That is totally incompetent.”

Ndhlela also noted the challenges faced by emergency services in the area.

“I'm at the scene. They managed to come through. They're helping our people. The ambulance has a lady who collapsed.”

Ndhlela emphasised the MKP's commitment to continue supporting the community.

“We will continue to be on the ground. We’ll continue to help our people, no matter what,”

He described the situation as a “mess” and vowed his party would fight for better services.

“Local elections are coming. We’ll get enough trucks for our people.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'Man of God' dribbled by Zuma in parliament list wins case against MKP

Bishop-turned-politician Sophonia Tsekedi, who topped the MK Party parliament candidate but was not appointed when the party won 58 seats after the ...
Politics
22 hours ago

‘I did not order a hit on anyone’: MKP Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi says she was axed for Mkhwebane takeover

MK Party says it will appeal court order paving way for Phadi to lead in the province.
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | 'MK tried, but I decided I was staying in the ANC' — Dlamini-Zuma

ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says members of the MK Party attempted to recruit her but she declined their offer.
Politics
3 days ago

Zuma's Nkandla guarded and would be hard for Malema to attach: Manyi

Speaking on Saturday at the MKP's anniversary celebrations at Vosloorus Stadium, Ekurhuleni, MP Mzwanele Manyi was confident Jacob Zuma would not ...
Politics
5 days ago

'I'm not dating Duduzile Zuma, people are driving a certain narrative,' says Nhlamulo Ndhlela

'She's a sister to me including other sisters and brothers,' said Nhlamulo.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Man of God' dribbled by Zuma in parliament list wins case against MKP Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘I’ve never met my father, and I don’t see the need to’: Malema opens ... Politics
  3. Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged Ponzi mastermind Politics
  4. Headache for parliament as Western Cape keeps R1.2bn irregular tender Politics
  5. POLL | Is Mtolo right in saying Ramaphosa and Mbalula should take ... Politics

Latest Videos

Gravity - Official Main Trailer [2K HD]
The Poseidon Adventure (1972) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers