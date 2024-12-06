WATCH | MKP's Nhlamulo Ndhlela criticises response time to shack fire in Soweto

Nhlamulo Ndhlela, spokesperson for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), has expressed frustration over the delayed response to a shack fire that broke out in Tshiawelo Ext 1, Soweto, during his visit to the area.
In a video posted on X, Ndhlela showed the blaze and the desperate efforts by residents trying to extinguish the fire by throwing sand on the shack.
He described the situation in which people could have lost their lives.
“I had to mention I'm an MP for these people to start taking me seriously. Can you imagine if someone is not an MP? Who makes the call? Who seeks assistance in a situation such as this, where a shack is burning and people may die?” said Ndhlela.
He said after contacting emergency services, the fire brigade arrived 30 minutes later.
“It’s not because the firefighters were not available. They were available. The only challenge is they had to come all the way from Dobsonville. It took them 30 minutes to receive the message and directions. That is totally incompetent.”
Ndhlela also noted the challenges faced by emergency services in the area.
“I'm at the scene. They managed to come through. They're helping our people. The ambulance has a lady who collapsed.”
Ndhlela emphasised the MKP's commitment to continue supporting the community.
“We will continue to be on the ground. We’ll continue to help our people, no matter what,”
He described the situation as a “mess” and vowed his party would fight for better services.
“Local elections are coming. We’ll get enough trucks for our people.”
