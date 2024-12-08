He said during this time, Gwarube has met members from of trade union Solidarity and the presidency at NEDLAC after a dispute was lodged by the union.
This process was entirely separate from the consultation process, and conflating the two was misleading, and factually incorrect, he said.
“This was a mandatory process, in terms of the law, to prevent strike action arising out of the dispute. The outcome of this engagement was a settlement, signed by the minister of basic education, the presidency, and the union. The fact that the presidency has now distanced itself from this legislated process, which they were party to, is as disgraceful as it is confusing,” he said.
He added that the DA supported the process followed by the minister, as she was fulfilling her legally obligated responsibilities, and respected the outcome of the negotiations at NEDLAC.
“We have been clear since the outset. We are in government to bring about positive change, including inclusive economic growth, and jobs, and at all times we are guided by the rule of law and the constitution of South Africa. Anything to the contrary will not be tolerated,” he added.
TimesLIVE
Firing education minister will signal the end of GNU, says Steenhuisen
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Minister of agriculture and leader of the DA John Steenhuisen has hinted that if President Cyril Ramaphosa fires minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube it would signal the end of the government of national unity (GNU).
This follows the Sunday Times report that Ramaphosa was under intense pressure from within the ANC to dismiss Gwarube after weeks of tension over the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.
Steenhuisen said he rejected any attempt by a faction of the ANC to influence the president to fire Gwarube, or any other DA minister, for doing their jobs.
“Doing so would signal an end to the government of national unity (GNU). This amid misinformation about the consultation process which has been taking place since the president signed the Bela Act into law nearly three months ago, withholding clauses 4 and 5, to allow for further consultation from concerned parties. These consultations are ongoing through the clearing house mechanism within the GNU,” Steenhuisen said in a statement.
He said during this time, Gwarube has met members from of trade union Solidarity and the presidency at NEDLAC after a dispute was lodged by the union.
This process was entirely separate from the consultation process, and conflating the two was misleading, and factually incorrect, he said.
“This was a mandatory process, in terms of the law, to prevent strike action arising out of the dispute. The outcome of this engagement was a settlement, signed by the minister of basic education, the presidency, and the union. The fact that the presidency has now distanced itself from this legislated process, which they were party to, is as disgraceful as it is confusing,” he said.
He added that the DA supported the process followed by the minister, as she was fulfilling her legally obligated responsibilities, and respected the outcome of the negotiations at NEDLAC.
“We have been clear since the outset. We are in government to bring about positive change, including inclusive economic growth, and jobs, and at all times we are guided by the rule of law and the constitution of South Africa. Anything to the contrary will not be tolerated,” he added.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Steenhuisen irked by Mashatile’s push for Bela Act implementation
Axe hangs over Gwarube as pressure piles on Ramaphosa to fire her
KHUMO KUMALO | The Bela Bill divide: can education reform survive political infighting?
TOM EATON | Business as usual, but where’s the DA? The silence is unusual
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos