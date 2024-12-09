Politics

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula criticises dismissal of national shutdown calls

'It seems everyone else has a right to protest except black South Africans'

09 December 2024 - 14:27
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has criticised ANC SG Fikile Mbalula's dismissal of calls for a national shutdown. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula has expressed concern over the dismissal of calls for a national shutdown to protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa's governance and decision-making.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Friday dismissed the calls for a shutdown as “attempts to sow chaos”.

“These opportunists have no plan for building South Africa, only destruction. To our people we say reject these distractions and remain focused on rebuilding our communities and creating opportunities for all,” Mbalula said.

However, Zungula argued that the rights of South Africans to protest are not being prioritised and instead the government is protecting illegal immigrants.

“It seems everyone else has a right to protest and register their displeasure in this country except for black South Africans,” Zungula said on X.

“The government continues to protect illegal foreigners while putting severe constraints on the rights of South Africans, barring them from exercising their hard-earned democratic right to demonstrate.”

Calls for a national shutdown have been gaining momentum on social media, with many South Africans expressing dissatisfaction with Ramaphosa's leadership.

The recent decision to grant qualifying Nigerian businesses a five-year multiple-entry visa to simplify trade has sparked widespread criticism, with many citing concerns over high crime rates and the influx of illegal immigrants.

“He [Ramaphosa] hates black South Africans,” Zungula said.

Ramaphosa's response to the increasing deaths of children due to foodborne illnesses linked to spaza shops, mostly owned by foreigners, has been deemed inadequate.

While Ramaphosa suggested spaza shop owners — including foreign nationals legally in South Africa — should register their businesses, many argue this does not address the root cause of the problem. Some want spaza shop registrations reserved for locals only.

TimesLIVE

