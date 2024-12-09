Politics

LISTEN | Zuma threatens to take vote-rigging case to international courts

Former president hopes MKP 'may govern immediately'

09 December 2024 - 14:20
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma Zuma claims his party secured the largest share of votes in the May 29 elections but the votes were stolen. File photo.
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma Zuma claims his party secured the largest share of votes in the May 29 elections but the votes were stolen. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

MK Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma has warned his party will take its case of alleged vote-rigging to international courts if local courts do not rule in its favour, which he says may result in the party being told to govern with immediate effect.

Zuma claimed to his supporters that the MKP secured the largest share of votes in the May 29 elections, but he alleged the votes were stolen.

Speaking to supporters on Sunday at KwaXimba, eThekwini, the former president reiterated the MKP's accusations, claiming the party had gathered significant evidence to support its claims. However, he stopped short of presenting evidence publicly, insisting it would be revealed only in court.

"We have gathered all the facts but we cannot share them before we are in court. What I can say is there was no voting area where votes were not rigged,” Zuma said.

Listen to Zuma:

The fraud claims were roundly disputed by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) as baseless. It said the MKP had produced no evidence to back its case. 

Zuma’s comments come after the MKP withdrew its second legal challenge to the IEC over the election results. He said if local courts fail to rule in the party's favour, the case would be taken to international courts, where "there would be no South African judges, but real judges".

In its initial bid to set the election results aside, the party said it had enough evidence that results were manipulated.

"We have to win the case," Zuma said. "This means we could take over governance in Pretoria without delay. Don’t assume we will govern in years to come — it may happen that we govern immediately."

The MKP’s allegations received mixed reactions, with some election analysts saying the allegations are sketchy and their sources were not clear. Many questioned the existence of the evidence.

The party garnered 14.58% of the voter share, with 58 seats in parliament, making it the third largest party nationally.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Floyd Shivambu not to blame for EFF losses in KZN, says Marshall Dlamini

Leadership needs to take collective responsibility for devastating losses in battleground province, says party’s secretary-general
News
1 day ago

'Man of God' dribbled by Zuma in parliament list wins case against MKP

Bishop-turned-politician Sophonia Tsekedi, who topped the MK Party parliament candidate but was not appointed when the party won 58 seats after the ...
Politics
4 days ago

‘I did not order a hit on anyone’: MKP Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi says she was axed for Mkhwebane takeover

MK Party says it will appeal court order paving way for Phadi to lead in the province.
Politics
5 days ago

IN PICS | Zuma promises a ‘takeover’, adamant MKP will win vote-rigging case after obtaining evidence

'The people in charge of counting votes took our votes and gave them to other parties. They deprived us of a two-thirds majority.'
Politics
1 week ago

Zuma and Ramaphosa to fight for spotlight as both parties celebrate MK

The EFF and SACP will also hold political events in December
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Firing education minister will signal the end of GNU, says Steenhuisen Politics
  2. ‘Chess is game of thinkers, and MK Party is led by a thinker’: Mzwanele Manyi ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Zuma threatens to take vote-rigging case to international courts Politics
  4. Mbalula dismisses calls for national shutdown demanding Ramaphosa's resignation Politics
  5. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula criticises dismissal of national shutdown calls Politics

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths | REUTERS