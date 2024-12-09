Politics

Malema’s firearms trial enters final round

Lawyers for state and defence set to throw last punches in closing arguments

09 December 2024 - 08:08 By ZIYANDA ZWENI

EFF leader Julius Malema and his co-accused, Adriaan Snyman, will be back in the East London regional court today as their case draws to a close...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Firing education minister will signal the end of GNU, says Steenhuisen Politics
  2. Mbalula dismisses calls for national shutdown demanding Ramaphosa's resignation Politics
  3. MK Party official and ex-journalist Canaan Mdletshe dies in KZN crash Politics
  4. ‘Chess is game of thinkers, and MK Party is led by a thinker’: Mzwanele Manyi ... Politics
  5. 'Man of God' dribbled by Zuma in parliament list wins case against MKP Politics

Latest Videos

Longwe Twala appears at the Randburg Magistrates' Court
South Korea's Yoon survives impeachment vote, for now | REUTERS