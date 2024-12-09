Politics

POLL | Should Ramaphosa fire Gwarube amid Bela Act tensions, despite DA’s threats to leave GNU?

09 December 2024 - 12:24 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube's deal with Solidarity has no influence on his final decision on the Bela Act. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's office says basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube's deal with Solidarity has no influence on his final decision on the Bela Act. File photo.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing growing pressure to fire basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube amid ongoing tensions over the contentious Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.

Ramaphosa signed the act into law in September but delayed the implementation of two clauses that deal with language and admission policies, opposed by the DA, for three months to allow further discussions.

Gwarube recently announced her department, the Presidency and labour union Solidarity had reached a deal, which further fuelled calls for her removal.

The Sunday Times reported ANC insiders said Gwarube's action had been discussed during national working committee meetings where party leaders encouraged Ramaphosa to act against her. However, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said he was not aware of discussions about Gwarube's removal.

“I do know President Ramaphosa never acts irrationally, nor does he make decisions out of emotions. The effective functioning of cabinet and government, as well as the stability of the GNU, remain top of mind. He has repeatedly demonstrated his steady hand at the wheel when it matters the most, while remaining decisive in the process,” he said.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has warned that firing Gwarube would have severe consequences, including the potential withdrawal of the DA from the government of national unity (GNU).

“Doing so would signal an end to the GNU. This amid misinformation about the consultation process which has been taking place since the president signed the Bela Act into law. The consultations are ongoing through the clearing-house mechanism within the GNU,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Stakes are high as Bela Bill controversy drags on

Should Gwarube be fired for going against the ANC?
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Firing education minister will signal the end of GNU, says Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen said he rejected any attempt by a faction of the ANC to influence the president to fire Gwarube, or any other DA minister, for doing ...
Politics
1 day ago

Our agreement is legal, the president can't renege: Solidarity on Bela clash

CEO Dirk Hermann warns that Solidarity will take this battle to the courts should Ramaphosa proceed with full implementation
Politics
4 days ago

President Ramaphosa reaffirms deadline for resolution of Bela Act controversies

At a recent ANC event in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed ongoing concerns surrounding the Basic Education Laws Amendment ...
News
6 days ago

KHUMO KUMALO | The Bela Bill divide: can education reform survive political infighting?

‘Incredibly immature’ wrangle over bill has been a major obstacle to the GNU, worsening tensions between the ANC and DA
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

‘If there is no solution, what I signed into law is activated’: Ramaphosa talks tough on Bela Act

President Cyril Ramaphosa is adamant that should parties not find middle ground on the contestation of two clauses of the Basic Education Laws ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Firing education minister will signal the end of GNU, says Steenhuisen Politics
  2. ‘Chess is game of thinkers, and MK Party is led by a thinker’: Mzwanele Manyi ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Zuma threatens to take vote-rigging case to international courts Politics
  4. Mbalula dismisses calls for national shutdown demanding Ramaphosa's resignation Politics
  5. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula criticises dismissal of national shutdown calls Politics

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths | REUTERS