POLL | Should Ramaphosa fire Gwarube amid Bela Act tensions, despite DA’s threats to leave GNU?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing growing pressure to fire basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube amid ongoing tensions over the contentious Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.
Ramaphosa signed the act into law in September but delayed the implementation of two clauses that deal with language and admission policies, opposed by the DA, for three months to allow further discussions.
Gwarube recently announced her department, the Presidency and labour union Solidarity had reached a deal, which further fuelled calls for her removal.
The Sunday Times reported ANC insiders said Gwarube's action had been discussed during national working committee meetings where party leaders encouraged Ramaphosa to act against her. However, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said he was not aware of discussions about Gwarube's removal.
“I do know President Ramaphosa never acts irrationally, nor does he make decisions out of emotions. The effective functioning of cabinet and government, as well as the stability of the GNU, remain top of mind. He has repeatedly demonstrated his steady hand at the wheel when it matters the most, while remaining decisive in the process,” he said.
DA leader John Steenhuisen has warned that firing Gwarube would have severe consequences, including the potential withdrawal of the DA from the government of national unity (GNU).
“Doing so would signal an end to the GNU. This amid misinformation about the consultation process which has been taking place since the president signed the Bela Act into law. The consultations are ongoing through the clearing-house mechanism within the GNU,” he said.
Image: ELMOND JIYANE/GCIS
