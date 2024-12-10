Politics

Gauteng gave international festivals R16.6m – what about locals, asks DA

'Millions could have been allocated to grassroots initiatives and programmes'

10 December 2024 - 16:15
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, one of several music concerts the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation has spent R16.6m on in the past five years. File photo.
The DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, one of several music concerts the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation has spent R16.6m on in the past five years. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation has spent R16.6m in the past five years to support nine festivals featuring international artists.

This was revealed by MEC Matome Chiloane on Tuesday in response to questions from the DA in the provincial legislature.

Here is the breakdown of the funding for each event:

  • R240,000 for the Back to the City (2019/2020 financial year);
  • R2.5m for DStv Delicious 2019 featuring Raphael Saadiq and Corrine Bailey Rae;
  • R500,000 for Back to the City (2022/2023);
  • R2m for Homecoming Africa (2022/2023);
  • R400,000 for Back to the City (2023/2024);
  • R2m for BeBe Winans Live in Gauteng (2023/2024);
  • R3.5m for Dru Hill All-White GP Experience (2024/2025);
  • R3m for the 2024 Gauteng Multicultural Experience (Johnny Gill Live in SA); and
  • R2.5m for DStv Delicious 2024 featuring Busta Rhymes, Jill Scott and Jason Derulo.

These funds were used to bring international artists to Gauteng, boosting the province’s cultural events and tourism. However, the funding has raised concerns, particularly from the DA. The party's Gauteng shadow MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation, Kingsol Chabalala, criticised giving money to international artists, saying the money could have been better spent on local musicians and athletes.

“The DA believes this money could have been better spent supporting our local musicians and athletes, many of whom struggle to make ends meet,” said Chabalala.

'My heart soars': Jill Scott thanks Joburg after rocking DStv Delicious Festival

American singer-songwriter Jill Scott captivated the audience at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, drawing hundreds of music lovers who passionately ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

He said funds should rather be directed towards developing local talent. “These funds could have been allocated to grassroots initiatives and programmes aimed at discovering and nurturing local talent in Gauteng’s arts and sports sectors,” he said.

While the DA is not opposed to hosting international artists, Chabalala said support for locals must come first.

“When the government spends public money on artists, the priority must be to support local and upcoming artists who desperately require support to survive,” he said.

Some people weighed in on social media:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ineffectual Lesufi is making us pay for his populism

The desire to be seen is backfiring because it attracts ridicule rather than more support.
Business Times
1 week ago

While Maile plans R200bn airport, basic services in Sedibeng remain grounded

'No water, no electricity for days in Joburg, traffic lights not working, but hey, a new airport to look forward to': Outa
Politics
1 week ago

McKenzie wants more hip-hop shows, promises to invest millions

Minister of sport, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie wants hip-hop artists to expand their concert offerings and says he is willing to back up that ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Jason Derulo celebrates birthday with explosive performance on first day of DStv Delicious Festival

American singer and dancer Jason Derulo celebrated his 35th birthday at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival at the Kyalami Grand ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Busta Rhymes offers R90k for phone stolen at Sandton club

“$5,000 to the person who returns this young lady’s phone to her.”
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Should Ramaphosa fire Gwarube amid Bela Act tensions, despite DA’s ... Politics
  2. 'Never and never again': Lesufi takes hardline stance on Bela Act Politics
  3. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula criticises dismissal of national shutdown calls Politics
  4. LISTEN | Zuma threatens to take vote-rigging case to international courts Politics
  5. War of words in KZN GPU over ‘go back to Bombay’ racial slur Politics

Latest Videos

Ford MustangⓇ GTD: Road to the Ring
VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test