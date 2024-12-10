Politics

LISTEN | South Africans are happy and vibrant since the formation of the MK Party, says Zuma

10 December 2024 - 16:31
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma during an interview with the Sunday Times in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

South Africans are happier and the country has changed for the better since the MK Party was established, says party leader Jacob Zuma.

“I have observed, from people speaking on the streets, that since the establishment of [the MK Party] South Africa has changed. People are smiling, they are vibrant and no longer lack morale. There is life,” Zuma told supporters in eThekwini.

“I have never seen a party like this. Since we started we’re unstoppable, they see us everywhere. We know we will govern this country and we will change these laws.”

Listen to Zuma:

He promised equality between races. “Black or white, we’ll be equal and [everyone] will live in a city, not in shacks.”

According to a University of Johannesburg study released two months after the May 29 elections and the government of national unity cabinet announcement, South Africa's optimism trends have been higher amid political uncertainty .

Nevertheless, citizens expressed unhappiness due to economic conditions and under pressure attributed to the cost of living.

The MK Party, named after the ANC's former military wing uMkhonto we Sizwe, is set to mark its first anniversary this Sunday with a celebration at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

