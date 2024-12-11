Politics

Drugs, cash, cellphones among contraband found in SA prisons

Prisons are a hub for illegal activity, not rehabilitation, DA MP tells parliament

11 December 2024 - 15:36
Some of the contraband items confiscated from prisons.
Image: Supplied

The DA has expressed concern about the alarming scale of contraband items discovered in South African prisons.

In a parliamentary question and answer session, correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald said just less than 934kg of drugs were confiscated in correctional centres in the past 12 months.

More than 41,000 cellphones, 11,000 weapons, more than 250l of alcohol and R200,000 in cash were also confiscated, while officials' uniforms were found in some centres.

Breakdown of contraband confiscated in DCS facilities.
Image: Parliament Q&A

“This new information demonstrates the porousness of our correctional facilities which are meant to be secure for inmates and the public. As things stand, our prisons are a hub for illegal activity as opposed to rehabilitation,” DA MP Kabelo Kgobisa-Ngcaba said.

“The department is failing to contain the situation and to implement effective consequence management. The quantity of contraband confiscated suggests [many] officials are involved.”

He criticised the department for its “failure” to address basic elements of a secure facility, such as proper perimeter fencing. “Without it, no effort to create contraband-free facilities will succeed.”

Correctional services needs R36bn to build new prisons to address overcrowding

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald has revealed the department requires an estimated R36bn in capital allocation to construct new ...
News
1 day ago

Kgobisa-Ngcaba said he wrote to Groenewald last month urging immediate action to secure prisons from the distribution of contraband but has not received a response.

“It is unclear, then, whether any action is under way to address this crisis in our correctional system.”

He urged Groenewald to bring the matter to parliament for intervention.

“Given the scale of the problem, Groenewald must bring this matter to cabinet and solicit assistance in addressing the dangerous volumes of contraband in our prisons and the need to stem criminal activity in and emanating from prisons. It is clear the department of correctional services cannot do it alone.”

TimesLIVE

