Politics

SACP says Zuma was not involved in ANC/EFF GNU endorsement

Solly Mapaila: 'We said no to the party of state capture - the MK Party'

11 December 2024 - 18:09 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila says the party has not had discussions with the MK Party.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila has dismissed suggestions the party wanted the ANC to form a GNU with the MK Party in its endorsement of the EFF. 

The SACP has been critical of MKP leader Jacob Zuma, lambasting him for his leadership in the state capture years. Mapaila has also criticised Zuma's party for using the uMkhonto weSizwe name, which was the name of the ANC's now-disbanded military wing. 

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, ahead of the SACP special national conference, Mapaila said the Communist Party in pushing against the ANC's GNU partnership with the DA and endorsing a coalition with the EFF did not include the MK Party. 

The SACP never said we were going to work for the MK Party. This is an agenda of capital. We announced that we will not work with the DA and MK Party. Why is there a distortion [in the media]? The party said the ANC should consider working with the EFF. We said no to the party of state capture — the MK Party,” he said. 

Mapaila said the SACP had had no talks with MKP and that different media houses had “reported incorrectly” about the SACP and parties it wanted the ANC to form coalitions with.

“We have no formal relations with the MK Party. They lied and said I will be one of those who will join them. Our position stands on constitutionalism as a communist party. We share these things with the ANC. We said the ANC should work with the EFF, GOOD Party, Al Jama-ah, UDM and PAC. We are not in alliance with the MK Party, or in talks with them.”

Gayton McKenzie’s PA was the SACP’s last resort for the ANC to obtain enough numbers for a coalition.

Despite clashing with the ANC on its decision to work with the DA, the SACP remains committed to working with ANC though the party intends to contest in the 2026 municipal elections. 

