Politics

WATCH LIVE | MK Party hosts press briefing ahead of first anniversary

11 December 2024 - 12:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

A press briefing is being held on Wednesday by the MK Party ahead of their first anniversary rally at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.  

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Political battle for key KZN ward goes to court

An expelled councillor has turned to the courts to stay by-elections for his position next week as he challenges his dismissal
Politics
8 hours ago

LISTEN | South Africans are happy and vibrant since the formation of the MK Party, says Zuma

South Africans are happier and the country has changed for the better since the MK Party was established, says party leader Jacob Zuma.
Politics
20 hours ago

LISTEN | Zuma threatens to take vote-rigging case to international courts

Speaking to supporters on Sunday at KwaXimba, eThekwini, the former president reiterated the MKP's accusations, claiming the party had gathered ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘Chess is game of thinkers, and MK Party is led by a thinker’: Mzwanele Manyi on Zuma’s leadership

MK Party MP Mzwanele Manyi has praised party leader Jacob Zuma, describing him as a master strategist who thinks several moves ahead.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We are not dissolving anyone, we are engaging' — Mashatile on ANC KZN, Gauteng ... Politics
  2. 'The state failed to prove case beyond reasonable doubt': EFF on Malema's ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | South Africans are happy and vibrant since the formation of the MK ... Politics
  4. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula criticises dismissal of national shutdown calls Politics
  5. 'Never and never again': Lesufi takes hardline stance on Bela Act Politics

Latest Videos

uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary
Will coach Miguel Cardoso get Sundowns firing on all cylinders again?