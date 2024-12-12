EFF and eNCA reconcile after five-year impasse

The EFF and news channel eNCA have reconciled after a fallout five years ago and decided to work together “in the interests of democracy”.
The fallout came when the news channel walked out of the EFF’s 2019 national people’s assembly after the red berets' leader Malema called one of its political reporters a “stupid journalist” after he asked the party if the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank had contributed funds to organise the conference.
The news channel pulled its reporters, anchors and technical team from covering the event and since then had not attended any EFF events or media briefings.
However, the two organisations have reconciled and will be starting a new chapter, the EFF said on Thursday.
“eNCA acknowledges that the decision to pull out was unfortunate. Furthermore, both parties acknowledge it took longer than necessary to resolve the impasse. As a result, it affected the ability of both parties to constructively engage with their audiences and constituents.”
The party said the two organisations recognise the media and political parties' vital role in deepening democracy. They also recognise that an open and critical dialogue is essential to address pressing issues in society.
“Moving forward, the parties have affirmed their shared commitment to fostering an environment of mutual respect and collaboration. They will work together in a manner that prioritises transparency, accountability, and the public interest.
“The parties believe that this approach will enhance their ability to serve the citizens of South Africa and contribute positively to the democratic landscape.”
The EFF will be hosting its 2024 national people’s assembly at Nasrec in Johannesburg this weekend where the party’s new leadership will be elected.
