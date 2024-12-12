Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has managed to get the support of the South African Communist Party in reigniting calls for the implementation of the National Health Insurance as the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act takes centre stage.
Motsoaledi delivered a presentation on the NHI at the SACP's fifth special national congress on Wednesday in Boksburg. In convincing the SACP, Motsoaledi described the NHI as the answer to saving South Africa's healthcare system.
“Earlier this year there was a shortage of syringes and needles in the Eastern Cape because something went wrong with procurement. There are people who cannot live without a needle, those who are diabetic who must inject themselves three times a day to survive. If you tell them there is no needle it is a death sentence. I have a feeling that this issue of health care — if we are not careful about it — is going to embarrass us at a wrong time,” he said.
Motsoaledi said more lives could be saved under the NHI with the public and private sector working together to deliver medical care to communities. He said parties that have rejected the NHI do not understand the health scheme.
“The majority of people opposing NHI have never read that act. Health is a fundamental human right and attaining the highest standard of health care is the world's most important social goal.”
The health minister believes people being expected to pay for quality health care is indirectly robbing them of their human right.
“You are inviting those with enough money to buy the right to health care. That is what we are doing, and it is wrong. The healthcare systems must be run in such a way that all human beings experience high standards of health care. Every human being must receive good quality health care. That is what NHI is. When you receive a good healthcare system you must not suffer financial hardship. That is what they are fighting.”
'Everyone should get quality health care': Motsoaledi wins over communists on NHI
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
WATCH | ‘Betrayal is not an option’: Lesufi on Bela Act as GNU negotiations face deadline
He said 68% of the population pay for medical care through cash for services and medical aids.
“Every year the state subsidies private health care by R70bn because all people who work for government have medical subsidy and have medical aid. Two months ago, the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] confronted me saying, ‘minister, I am the highest paid public servant, why am I being subsidised [for medical aid]?’,” he said.
Ramaphosa signed the NHI Bill into law two months before the watershed May elections. This move has been legally challenged by the union Solidarity, which is also challenging the Bela Act's implementation.
Motsoaledi argued the government is spending taxpayers' money on medical aids through subsidisation, which the public should benefit from.
He believes South Africa does not have to be rich to implement universal health care.
“When the UK did it in 1948, how rich were they? It was three years after World War 2. The UK was battered. They were sick, unemployed and poor. They realised that to protect the population they needed this system. Your health cannot depend on your financial standing.”
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, SACP chairperson Blade Nzimande said the party would push for the implementation of the NHI and Bela Act “even if it means forming a front” to ensure the acts are implemented.
