Politics

WATCH LIVE | SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila delivers political report

12 December 2024 - 12:06 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila is on Thursday delivering the party's political report.

MORE:

WATCH | ‘Betrayal is not an option’: Lesufi on Bela Act as GNU negotiations face deadline

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi spoke at the SACP fifth special national congress on Thursday in Boksburg and lobbied the ANC alliance partners to ...
Politics
1 hour ago

The enemy of my enemy is my friend: SACP finds common ground with Mbeki

High-ranking figures who have been critical of the ANC in some form or another, including former president Thabo Mbeki, have been invited to attend ...
Politics
8 hours ago

SACP says Zuma was not involved in ANC/EFF GNU endorsement

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila has dismissed suggestions the party wanted the ANC to form a GNU with the MK Party in its endorsement of the EFF.
Politics
18 hours ago

'They want to defend privileged white schools': Blade Nzimande on DA’s push against Bela Act implementation

The SACP is urging its tripartite partner, the ANC, to implement the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act without any changes.
Politics
19 hours ago
