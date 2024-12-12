Politics

Withdrawal from GNU nothing to do with positions: UAT

United Africans Transformation says Mantashe statement 'categorically false'

12 December 2024 - 20:54 By Ernest Mabuza
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe. The UAT says its withdrawal from the GNU negotiations was rooted in the ANC’s failure to act in good faith throughout the process. File photo.
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe. The UAT says its withdrawal from the GNU negotiations was rooted in the ANC's failure to act in good faith throughout the process. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

United Africans Transformation (UAT) says a statement made recently by ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe, that the party exited the government of national unity (GNU) discussions because it was seeking ministerial position that were not given to it, is “categorically false”. 

The political party, which has a seat in the National Assembly after the elections in May, was referring to a recent interview Mantashe had with eNCA.

The party announced in July that it would not be joining the GNU. 

In a statement on Thursday, UAT said its decision to withdraw from the GNU negotiations was rooted in the ANC’s failure to act in good faith throughout the process. UAT said it was invited to participate in the GNU talks and attended two initial meetings with the ANC on June 22 and June 25 to discuss the GNU framework.

“An agreement was reached that no media statements would be made until the secretary-general of the ANC issued a signed document. To date, we have not received this document,” the party said. 

It said despite repeated follow-ups, including a letter sent on July 1 seeking clarity, the ANC failed to provide any feedback. 

“We were taken by surprise after hearing the president of the ANC announcing that we are part of GNU without giving us any signed document or even discussing our participation in it. 

“We wrote a letter to their secretary-general seeking clarity about the announcement made by the president but were again ignored and never got any response.” 

The party said it distanced itself from the GNU, citing the ANC’s bad faith and disregard for its role and contributions. 

“Our withdrawal had nothing to do with demands for ministerial positions,” it said. 

TimesLIVE 

