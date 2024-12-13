EFF National People’s Assembly an opportunity for renewal: Dunga

The party is gathering at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg for its third national assembly, with more 2,500 delegates expected to elect its leadership. Welcoming the delegates to his province, Dunga hailed the red berets' impact in the Gauteng as "undeniable".
Boasting active branches in all wards and voting districts in the province, with 32% of the party's votes in the country emanating from Gauteng, the red berets have a footprint in all metropolitan councils in the province. The party has 154 councillors across the province, as well as 16 members of mayoral committees (MMCs), one council chief whip and two speakers of council.
Dunga reflected on the work done by its deployees in the government, saying its elected representatives laying the ground for the radical transformation of society.
"It is well-known that in a few weeks of governance in the cCity of Tshwane, we managed to standardise service delivery, particularly in health and waste collection. The department of water and sanitation in the City of Ekurhuleni, under the EFF, is one of the highest-ranked in terms of providing clean, drinkable water and proper sanitation."
Its Tshwane regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu was recently appointed environmental affairs MMC after the election of ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya as mayor.
"In the City of Johannesburg, recent crime statistics indicate the Johannesburg metropolitan police department, led by the EFF, is making significant progress in the fight against crime. Public health services under our leadership have also seen tangible improvements."
Betrayal is not the end of a revolution but rather a test of its resilience, perseverance and resolve. This is according to EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga, who told the plenary the party's third National People's Assembly must serve as an opportunity for the party to renew itself.
"The recent departure of some leaders, who prioritised selfish ambition over the collective liberation of our people, serves as a reminder of the obstacles we face and will continue to face in our revolutionary journey," he said.
"This is a chance for us to recalibrate and correct past mistakes, to guard against opportunistic and disloyal tendencies, and to elevate hard work, humility and loyalty."
Dunga urged delegates to take stock of the state of the organisation after weathering many storms this year, from its electoral decline to the exodus of members and senior party leaders to the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party following former deputy president and close Julius Malema ally Floyd Shivambu.
"Unity is the foundation of our movement. Without it, we cannot achieve the radical transformation South Africa so desperately needs. However, we must acknowledge the EFF has faced challenges from within and without."
‘We are not going’: EFF declines MKP’s ‘invitation’ to 1st anniversary celebration
Central command team member Mgcini Tshwaku serves as public safety MMC in Johannesburg, alongside Ennie Makhafola heading health and social development as MMC under the executive led by ANC mayor Dada Morero's stewardship.
The red berets have 11 members serving in the Gauteng provincial legislature.
"Whether in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg or the West Rand district municipality, the EFF is no longer a government in waiting. We are a government in action. Gauteng is the home of the EFF," said Dunga.
Interfaith prayers were delivered, and a rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika was led by party commissar and member of parliament Sinawo Tambo before Dunga delivered his welcome address.
After the provincial chairperson's opening, the programme will continue with messages of support from organisations including United African Transformation and the United Democratic Movement.
Party leader Malema is expected to deliver a political report to reflect on the past five years of the outgoing leadership.
