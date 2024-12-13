EFF 'not reducing its conference to any individual': Dlamini on Ndlozi's future

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has dismissed concerns about the future of MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, emphasising the party's conference will not be reduced to discussions about any individual.
The EFF is holding its third national people's assembly (NPA) at Nasrec, Johannesburg, where new leadership will be elected, including the vacant deputy president position left by Floyd Shivambu who joined the MK Party in August.
Ndlozi's name has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the deputy presidency, but Dlamini stressed the party's focus was on its 2,500 delegates, not an individual.
“We are not going to reduce our conference to an individual,” he said.
“We are now in the third NPA and this NPA is going to prove no-one is bigger than this organisation. This is an organisation of members of the EFF and when you're a member you know what is expected.
“I'm not going to entertain any names. Everyone who knows they are a member of the EFF in good standing is supposed to be here and will be here. So, I can tell you now, no-one is bigger than the EFF.”
While Ndlozi's candidacy is uncertain, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee is rumoured to be party leader Julius Malema's preferred choice for the deputy presidency. However, Ndlozi's supporters might nominate him to oppose Gardee.
Ndlozi has been absent from recent party events, fuelling speculation about his loyalty and potential suspension. Dlamini said Ndlozi has not communicated with the party on whether he will contest any leadership position.
Despite rumours, Malema has previously reaffirmed Ndlozi's position in the party.
“I hear people are talking about Ndlozi. Ndlozi is a member of the EFF, he's a leader of the EFF and no organisation can claim him except the EFF. You must not listen to gossip from drunkards. Ask us about the EFF leaders and we will tell you Ndlozi has renewed his membership. He is in the membership system of the EFF,” Malema said.
