EFF student command president Sihle Lonzi came out guns blazing, praising party president Julius Malema for sticking to his guns about the future of the red berets — and not buckling under calls for “black unity”.
He thanked Malema for remaining resolute when he was wooed by some to shut down the party to consolidate all black political parties under one umbrella.
“When they called you to the boardrooms and presented presentations to you and gave you essays trying to justify why the EFF must be closed, you put your foot down and said 'never in my name will I allow the party to be liquidated,'” he said.
After former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu left the party to join the MK Party, Malema alleged Mpofu wanted the EFF to “close down” and merge with the MK Party.
“There was a meeting of opposition parties that [MK party leader Jacob] Zuma called. Dali went to make a presentation of a paper in that first meeting, where he said the EFF must close down with the other parties and then form something under Zuma's leadership. We said 'no ways, it's not going to happen,'” Malema revealed in an EFF podcast.
Lonzi took a swipe at those who wanted the red berets to close shop and join former president Zuma, saying they would have been judged harshly by history and those who find expression in the party's ideals.
EFF student command president Lonzi hails Malema for refusing to close shop
EFF leader remained resolute when he was reportedly wooed by some to shut down the party to consolidate all-black political parties under one umbrella
Image: Facebook
WATCH | EFF’s third National People’s Assembly at Nasrec
“What will we say to the Marikana widows who came to you and said, we want an alternative to the ANC. The ANC has killed our husbands, the ANC has shot and killed the future of our children. Come and be an alternative to the ANC to the Marikana widows. They did not ask you to form the EFF so that you can save the ANC, that is not the mandate they gave you. They asked you to form the EFF so you can govern South Africa and be an alternative.”
Lonzi's onslaught found favour with the delegates, who roared in support. He asked delegates how they would have lived with their consciences had Malema agreed to dissolve the EFF.
“What will we say to the Fees Must Fall generation who, when the police were shooting at them, the EFF brought lawyers? When the police were kicking them out of the institutions of higher learning, it was the EFF that stood with them. What will we say to them when we liquidate this organisation?
“What will we say to the workers that were insourced by the EFF students command? What will we say to them when they are now being paid better wages, when they can now study at their institutions and get the same privileges as doctors, professors and academic staff? How are we going to explain to them that this organisation is now closed in the boardroom?
“What will we say to young people who at the beginning of every academic year are assisted by the EFFSC through the Sizofunda Ngenkani campaign? What will we say to them when this organisation is closed down? It can never be.”
TimesLIVE
