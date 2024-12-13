EXCLUSIVE | ANC Joburg secretary Manganye to be suspended

After the judgment, Manganye convened the PMC meeting on Sunday, having lobbied the political party representatives to push for an appeal ahead of his party structure's scheduled REC meeting on Tuesday.

"The chairperson [Morero] said we are consulting with lawyers and the REC. He [Manganye] contradicts the chairperson to support an appeal and advance his own motives. That is ill discipline," said an irrate REC insider.

Manganye is said to have collapsed an online regional working committee (RWC) meeting, calling for the structure to meet at a time he knew Morero would be engaged at a political engagement in Soweto, and bogusly circulating a meeting link at the same time.

When Morero was made aware of Manganye's shenanigans, he logged on and the embattled secretary sabotaged the meeting.

"When we were supposed to sit for the REC after that, he avoided questions about the meeting details, venue and time. He comes back later to inform the REC the meeting will happen the next day, Thursday," revealed the insider.

Manganye's plotting continued, sending a virtual link to some members of the REC and snubbing others, including the chairperson.

"He claims he did not send the email, but members got it. He was exposed when comrades realised they did not all receive the meeting invitation. He tried to lie and say he forgot, but he did it on purpose."

He is said to have later communicated the REC meeting would sit at the legislature.

Morero was not present as he is said to have indicated he would log onto the meeting and that a link be shared with him as the meeting would be virtual. Manganye decided on a physical meeting at the last hour to buy time.

"We got there and he started by wanting to postpone the meeting. We felt it is disrespectful to call us and do that while he has been playing games leading to the meeting. He wanted to advance his PMC view, which has no standing in our REC, alongside the regional working committee recommendation," said another highly placed source.

Those close to the process said Morero was advised by the city's legal team that there was a high likelihood of a loss in the legal wrangle, but pulling out and not representing their own city manager would be a bad look.

"Two legal opinions were sought and both teams advised the case is unwinnable," said the source.

The proposed way forward is said to have agreed to represent Brink, but in the event the city suffers a loss and the DA wins, they would not appeal the judgement.