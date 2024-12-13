EXCLUSIVE | ANC Joburg secretary Manganye to be suspended
He has been charged with misrepresentation and placing the organisation in disrepute
The ANC Joburg regional executive committee (REC) has decided to show their regional secretary Sasabona Manganye the door, resolving to suspend him in a late night meeting on Thursday.
Manganye has been charged with misrepresentation and placing the organisation in disrepute after his decision to approach the coalition political management committee (PMC) deciding on axed city manager Floyd Brink's future.
Brink was recently ousted from his post after a court judgement on a charge led by the DA contesting his reappointment, which declared it "unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid."
The high court found then-mayor Kabelo Gwamanda breached the city's obligations under the constitution, ordering he relinquish his permanent appointment.
Mayor and regional ANC chairperson Dada Morero noted the ruling last week, saying he was studying the judgment and would make pronouncements on the city's way forward at a later stage.
However, Manganye ignored the REC's decision to not appeal Brink's judgment and approached the political management committee consisting of the city's political parties overseeing the coalition, hoping the platform would take an alternate view and force the REC to consider a different outcome.
After the judgment, Manganye convened the PMC meeting on Sunday, having lobbied the political party representatives to push for an appeal ahead of his party structure's scheduled REC meeting on Tuesday.
"The chairperson [Morero] said we are consulting with lawyers and the REC. He [Manganye] contradicts the chairperson to support an appeal and advance his own motives. That is ill discipline," said an irrate REC insider.
Manganye is said to have collapsed an online regional working committee (RWC) meeting, calling for the structure to meet at a time he knew Morero would be engaged at a political engagement in Soweto, and bogusly circulating a meeting link at the same time.
When Morero was made aware of Manganye's shenanigans, he logged on and the embattled secretary sabotaged the meeting.
"When we were supposed to sit for the REC after that, he avoided questions about the meeting details, venue and time. He comes back later to inform the REC the meeting will happen the next day, Thursday," revealed the insider.
Manganye's plotting continued, sending a virtual link to some members of the REC and snubbing others, including the chairperson.
"He claims he did not send the email, but members got it. He was exposed when comrades realised they did not all receive the meeting invitation. He tried to lie and say he forgot, but he did it on purpose."
He is said to have later communicated the REC meeting would sit at the legislature.
Morero was not present as he is said to have indicated he would log onto the meeting and that a link be shared with him as the meeting would be virtual. Manganye decided on a physical meeting at the last hour to buy time.
"We got there and he started by wanting to postpone the meeting. We felt it is disrespectful to call us and do that while he has been playing games leading to the meeting. He wanted to advance his PMC view, which has no standing in our REC, alongside the regional working committee recommendation," said another highly placed source.
Those close to the process said Morero was advised by the city's legal team that there was a high likelihood of a loss in the legal wrangle, but pulling out and not representing their own city manager would be a bad look.
"Two legal opinions were sought and both teams advised the case is unwinnable," said the source.
The proposed way forward is said to have agreed to represent Brink, but in the event the city suffers a loss and the DA wins, they would not appeal the judgement.
In a heated late night meeting, Manganye is said to have walked out, ditching the talks and wanting to collapse the meeting that did not agree with him.
The walkout added another layer to his woes, with the REC slapping on an additional charge for his tantrum.
Morero chaired the meeting over a telephone call while Manganye is reported to have packed his bags and left.
Out of 27 REC members, 19 were present. They signed the register and the meeting was in agreement to charge Manganye.
REC leaders and Joburg development planning MMC Eunice Mgcina, regional deputy chairperson Simon Motha, Kgomotso Ramolobeng, Zoleka Zide and Nandipha Zonela are among those who stormed out of the meeting.
A handful boycotted the REC meeting, including regional deputy secretary Loyiso Masuku, regional treasurer Maxwell Nedzamba, Justice Ngalonkulu and Terrence Nkosi.
The REC meeting processed the RWC report, comments were made but the item on the judgment was rejected for distorting the judgment to advance for an appeal.
After Brink's exit and the legal advice to not appeal, the mayor will appoint an acting city manager and will begin the process of advertising for the post.
Highly placed sources have confirmed Joburg property company CEO Helen Botes is in pole position, enjoying comfortable proximity and favour in the mayor's eyes.
Botes has been at the helm of the city's property entity for the past 15 years, with her contract recently extended for a further six months after it expired in September.
The senior executive is one of the longest serving senior officials at the city, having survived eight internal charges, four forensic investigations and being implicated by the Special Investigating Unit.
Manganye did not deny the allegations but declined to give comment and requested that TimesLIVE speak to the structure's spokesperson.
