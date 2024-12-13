Pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a decision on the outstanding clauses of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.
Ramaphosa signed the act on September 13 but delayed implementing two contentious clauses that deal with language and admission policies by three months to allow further discussions. This move was prompted by opposition from the DA, a key partner in the GNU.
“This will give the parties time to deliberate on these issues and make proposals on how the different views may be accommodated,” Ramaphosa said at the time. “Should the parties not be able to agree on an approach, we will proceed with the implementation of these parts of the bill.”
The DA has threatened to take legal action if the act is implemented as is, and says it may even leave the GNU if minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube is fired due to her disapproval.
“We regard his approach as contrary to the spirit of the statement of intent that formed the foundation of the GNU, which requires the participating parties to reach 'sufficient consensus' on divisive issues,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said.
POLL | Will Ramaphosa stand firm and implement two clauses in the Bela Act?
Image: President Cyril Ramaphosa/X
GNU talks end, ANC asks Ramaphosa to ‘exercise powers’ and implement Bela Act soon without changes
AfriForum has asked the DA to reconsider its position in the GNU if Ramaphosa implements the two clauses. However, several ANC leaders have urged the president to implement the act without changes, prompting him to exercise his powers.
“We are urging our president to do one thing and one thing only: to allow the implementation of the Bela Act without further delay,” Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said.
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party wanted the act implemented in its entirety “soon”.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile, leader of the clearing house, a subcommittee established to find solutions in the GNU on the act, has supported the ANC’s calls. “There are people who want to remove it. We are saying we cannot exclude the clauses,” he said.
Ramaphosa is now faced with a difficult decision: appease the DA or assert the ANC's dominance within the GNU.
