Politics

POLL | Will Ramaphosa stand firm and implement two clauses in the Bela Act?

13 December 2024 - 12:06 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to make a decision on two controversial clauses in the Bela Act. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to make a decision on two controversial clauses in the Bela Act. File photo.
Image: President Cyril Ramaphosa/X

Pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a decision on the outstanding clauses of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.

Ramaphosa signed the act on September 13 but delayed implementing two contentious clauses that deal with language and admission policies by three months to allow further discussions. This move was prompted by opposition from the DA, a key partner in the GNU.

“This will give the parties time to deliberate on these issues and make proposals on how the different views may be accommodated,” Ramaphosa said at the time. “Should the parties not be able to agree on an approach, we will proceed with the implementation of these parts of the bill.”

The DA has threatened to take legal action if the act is implemented as is, and says it may even leave the GNU if minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube is fired due to her disapproval.

“We regard his approach as contrary to the spirit of the statement of intent that formed the foundation of the GNU, which requires the participating parties to reach 'sufficient consensus' on divisive issues,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said.

GNU talks end, ANC asks Ramaphosa to ‘exercise powers’ and implement Bela Act soon without changes

Presidency spokesperson says the president is committed to ensuring transformation in the education sector as he mulls over the Bela Act
Politics
8 hours ago

AfriForum has asked the DA to reconsider its position in the GNU if Ramaphosa implements the two clauses. However, several ANC leaders have urged the president to implement the act without changes, prompting him to exercise his powers.

“We are urging our president to do one thing and one thing only: to allow the implementation of the Bela Act without further delay,” Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party wanted the act implemented in its entirety “soon”.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, leader of the clearing house, a subcommittee established to find solutions in the GNU on the act, has supported the ANC’s calls. “There are people who want to remove it. We are saying we cannot exclude the clauses,” he said. 

Ramaphosa is now faced with a difficult decision: appease the DA or assert the ANC's dominance within the GNU. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'They want to defend privileged white schools': Blade Nzimande on DA’s push against Bela Act implementation

The SACP is urging its tripartite partner, the ANC, to implement the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act without any changes.
Politics
1 day ago

'Never and never again': Lesufi takes hardline stance on Bela Act

With the deadline looming for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a decision, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has urged him to sign the clauses despite ...
Politics
3 days ago

POLL | Should Ramaphosa fire Gwarube amid Bela Act tensions, despite DA’s threats to leave GNU?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing growing pressure to fire basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube amid ongoing tensions over the contentious Basic ...
Politics
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | Stakes are high as Bela Bill controversy drags on

Should Gwarube be fired for going against the ANC?
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Firing education minister will signal the end of GNU, says Steenhuisen

Steenhuisen said he rejected any attempt by a faction of the ANC to influence the president to fire Gwarube, or any other DA minister, for doing ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malema set for unopposed third term as EFF president amid speculation Politics
  2. Withdrawal from GNU nothing to do with positions: UAT Politics
  3. EXCLUSIVE | ANC Joburg secretary Manganye to be suspended Politics
  4. WATCH | ‘Betrayal is not an option’: Lesufi on Bela Act as GNU negotiations ... Politics
  5. Your 'arrogance' has led us to contest elections, SACP tells ANC Politics

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
SPOTLIGHT | Marvel villain turned hunter