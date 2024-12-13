The opposition bloc, initially made up of the MK Party, EFF, ATM, UDM, UAT and National Coloured Congress identified as a collective which is anti-capitalist, anti-colonial, anti-racist, anti-sexist and anti-imperialist.
The parties composed a guiding document to set out its priorities, which included nationalisation of banks and mines as well as expropriation of land without compensation for equitable redistribution.
However, the unity fell flat soon after its formation.
UAT leader Wonder Mahlatsi told the people's assembly his party thanked the EFF for their unwavering commitment to political emancipation and transformation.
“As a force on the African continent, your dedication to dismantling [the] system of inequality and advocating for justice resonates deeply with the mission of the UAT. Our humble call to the commander in chief and the fighters is to remain steadfast to your commitment to the land question.
“It is not only the cornerstone of our shared struggle but also the bond that unites our parties in pursuit of true economic transformation.
Progressive caucus partners show support for EFF at people's assembly
UDM's Nkwankwa insists their participation in the GNU is not an indication of their ideological posture; they still identify with the EFF
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Despite tension between the two biggest parties in the progressive caucus in parliament, some of its founding partners have maintained relations with the EFF.
While the progressive caucus found itself in the midst of mudslinging and attacks between the EFF and MK Party, support for the red berets continues.
Formed on the eve of the first sitting of parliament which saw the re-election of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the progressive caucus backed EFF leader Julius Malema, nominated by the UDM, to stand against Ramaphosa on behalf of the caucus.
However, cracks started to show when the ANC sent an invitation to parties in parliament to join the government of national unity (GNU), which the UDM agreed to.
UDM deputy leader Nqabayomzi Nkwankwa was deployed to the EFF national people's assembly at Nasrec in Johannesburg to deliver a message of support on behalf of leader Bantu Holomisa and sang the party's praises despite uncertainty about the status of the caucus.
Nkwankwa insisted their participation in the GNU is not an indication of their ideological posture, saying they still identify with the EFF.
WATCH | EFF’s third National People’s Assembly at Nasrec
“Contrary to what people have been saying in the media, we remain allies despite all the differences of opinion on political matters.
“It was Karl Marx who said 'man maketh their own history'. They do not make it just as they please, they do not make it under self-selected circumstances — they make it under circumstances which are directly confronted by them, given and transmitted from the front.”
He reflected on the inception of the EFF and its first stint in parliament in 2014, saying their influence in the chamber discourse was necessary.
“There was that context which the former liberation struggle [movement] wanted to conveniently forget about, which is the struggle of the poor, downtrodden and working class. This is because most of them had become house negroes and adopted the mannerisms of their former colonial masters.
“What we had to do, as left-leaning forces, GNU or no GNU, is commit to transformation. We are not going to abandon the work we have been doing with these comrades since 2014. We worked side-by-side with the EFF and its leaders in the defence of state-owned entities when they were about to be sold for next to nothing. We stood side-by-side when Zuma was refusing to account to parliament.”
‘We are not going’: EFF declines MKP’s ‘invitation’ to 1st anniversary celebration
The opposition bloc, initially made up of the MK Party, EFF, ATM, UDM, UAT and National Coloured Congress identified as a collective which is anti-capitalist, anti-colonial, anti-racist, anti-sexist and anti-imperialist.
The parties composed a guiding document to set out its priorities, which included nationalisation of banks and mines as well as expropriation of land without compensation for equitable redistribution.
However, the unity fell flat soon after its formation.
UAT leader Wonder Mahlatsi told the people's assembly his party thanked the EFF for their unwavering commitment to political emancipation and transformation.
“As a force on the African continent, your dedication to dismantling [the] system of inequality and advocating for justice resonates deeply with the mission of the UAT. Our humble call to the commander in chief and the fighters is to remain steadfast to your commitment to the land question.
“It is not only the cornerstone of our shared struggle but also the bond that unites our parties in pursuit of true economic transformation.
IN PICS | EFF National People’s Assembly an opportunity for renewal: Dunga
“You must remain steadfast in your commitment to the emancipation of the African people as a force on the continent. You must be the voice that unites our parties to pursue true economic liberation. Let us fight for the total liberation of our motherland from Cape to Cairo.”
On Thursday, a statement released by the progressive caucus wished the red berets well before their people's assembly. The MK Party also issued a statement sending well-wishes.
Penned by MK Party deputy president John Hlophe, the caucus statement hailed the EFF's transformative role in the political landscape.
“As you gather to reflect on your achievements and forge a path forward, we emphasise the importance of unity within your ranks. The strength of the EFF is not only a pillar of strength of your movement but an essential component of the broader revolutionary struggle. A united EFF is necessary in the fight against oppression and the pursuit of economic freedom for all.”
However, the kumbaya will not be reciprocated by the EFF at the MK Party's first anniversary, with EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini confirming the party will snub the invitation to deliver a message of support at the Durban rally on Monday.
“I do not have a letter from the president of the MK Party. We are not going to the rally,” he said.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
The EFF is under genuine threat, Malema tells conference delegates
Malema set for unopposed third term as EFF president amid speculation
SACP says Zuma was not involved in ANC/EFF GNU endorsement
Buses provided free only for MKP's KZN supporters: Floyd Shivambu
LISTEN | South Africans are happy and vibrant since the formation of the MK Party, says Zuma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos