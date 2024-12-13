Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF’s third National People’s Assembly at Nasrec

13 December 2024 - 09:30 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The EFF is holding its third National People's Assembly at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from Friday. 

Party leaders will be elected over the next three days.

TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi is there to capture all the action:

EFF leader Julius Malema at Nasrec.
EFF leader Julius Malema at Nasrec.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF delegates arriving at the third National People's Assembly.
EFF delegates arriving at the third National People's Assembly.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Scenes from Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Scenes from Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF delegates arriving in song at the3rd National People's Assembly at Nasrec.
EFF delegates arriving in song at the3rd National People's Assembly at Nasrec.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF delegates in song at Nasrec on Friday.
EFF delegates in song at Nasrec on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF delegates in song at the party's third National People's Assembly.
EFF delegates in song at the party's third National People's Assembly.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Delegates enter Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Delegates enter Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF delegates in song at the National People's Assembly.
EFF delegates in song at the National People's Assembly.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Nasrec in Johannesburg before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Delegates enter Nasrec before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Delegates enter Nasrec before the EFF's third National People's Assembly gets under way.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF delegates in song at the third National People's Assembly at Nasrec in Joburg.
EFF delegates in song at the third National People's Assembly at Nasrec in Joburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The stage is set for the EFF's third National People's Assembly at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
The stage is set for the EFF's third National People's Assembly at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

