WATCH LIVE | EFF’s third National People’s Assembly at Nasrec

The EFF is holding its third National People's Assembly at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from Friday.
Party leaders will be elected over the next three days.
TimesLIVE photographer Thapelo Morebudi is there to capture all the action:
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
