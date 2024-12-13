Politics

SACP Conference:

WATCH LIVE | Messages of support for SACP from alliance partners

13 December 2024 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Messages of support from alliance partners are being given at the SACP conference on Friday.

SACP delegates take aim at Mapaila and craft an alternative election strategy

It's expected that party delegates will make alternative proposals during commission debates on Friday
Your 'arrogance' has led us to contest elections, SACP tells ANC

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila has rationalised its decision to break away from the ANC in the next local government election, claiming the ANC ...
WATCH | SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila delivers political report

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila is on Thursday delivering the party's political report.
'They want to defend privileged white schools': Blade Nzimande on DA’s push against Bela Act implementation

The SACP is urging its tripartite partner, the ANC, to implement the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act without any changes.
The enemy of my enemy is my friend: SACP finds common ground with Mbeki

High-ranking figures who have been critical of the ANC in some form or another, including former president Thabo Mbeki, have been invited to attend ...
