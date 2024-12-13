Speaking at the congress on Thursday, ANC Gauteng chairperson and the province's premier Panyaza Lesufi said “betrayal is not an option” on the issue of the Bela Act.
'We will never betray our people,' says Mashatile as Ramaphosa set to announce decision on Bela Act
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has assured tripartite alliance partners that the ANC will “not betray” its constituency, vowing to implement party policies while leading the government of national unity (GNU).
Mashatile was speaking at the SACP's fifth special national congress in Boksburg on Friday.
The ANC has been lambasted by its alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP for its decision to form a coalition which included the DA and FF Plus. The partners have implored the ANC to ensure the contested Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act and the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act are implemented.
Mashatile told the congress that though the ANC works with the DA which rejects its key policies, the ANC would deliver to its constituency.
“We went to the elections with a manifesto. So the programmes that we are implementing we are making sure that they do not deviate from that manifesto. The people voted for us on the basis of that manifesto,” he said.
“We will continue to work for the unity of the alliance in honour of those who were imprisoned. I can say without fear of contradiction that the ANC will never betray our people, especially the poor and the working class.”
Speaking at the congress on Thursday, ANC Gauteng chairperson and the province's premier Panyaza Lesufi said “betrayal is not an option” on the issue of the Bela Act.
“We are urging our president to do one thing and one thing only: to allow the implementation of the Bela Act without any further delay. This is a period when cowards must step aside and leave the brave to go forward. Periods like this want us to strengthen our forces. Periods like this want us to have a strong and agile alliance. We are not children of cowards. We are children of stalwarts. If you touch us, singayisusa [we can defend ourselves],” Lesufi said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the act into law in September but delayed the implementation of two clauses — 4 and 5 — by three months as GNU partners voiced discontent. The DA argues that clause 5 would “cause harm” to mother tongue education. The clause calls for state schools, when determining language policy, to take into account the language needs of the broader community.
The three-month grace period came to an end on Friday.
Mashatile, leader of the clearing house, a subcommittee established to find solutions within the GNU, said he gave Ramaphosa the subcommittee’s resolution report on Thursday night.
“The president has the report and he is going to announce very soon on how we had concluded. I cannot say what the report says. After our discussion last night, the president said he will announce his decision,” he said.
