Politics

WATCH | 'He is not here': Malema on Mbuyseni Ndlozi's absence at elective conference

14 December 2024 - 11:37
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

“He is not here, and it is not in our interest to entertain such nonsense,” responded EFF leader Julius Malema when asked about the absence of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the party’s National People’s Assembly. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party is bigger than individuals. He and the party's leadership briefed the media ahead of the elections of new leadership on Saturday. 

When asked about the absence of EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the party's national people's assembly, Malema said: “He is not here and it is not in our interest to entertain such nonsense.” 

Ndlozi was noticeably absent from the UJ Soweto campus on Thursday where delegates gathered to register for voting on the party's new leadership. He has also been silent on organisational matters.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Malema set for unopposed third term as EFF president amid speculation

Malema, the firebrand politician who is known to speak, and occasionally change, his mind, has a clear shot at the top position yet again.
Politics
1 day ago

Tea party with Zuma misrepresented – it was not a political alignment but meant to save lives: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says his so-called tea party with former president Jacob Zuma has been misrepresented.
Politics
20 hours ago

WATCH | Malema thanks grandmother, family in emotional speech to EFF national people's assembly

EFF leader Julius Malema became emotional as he thanked his family for their unwavering support and sacrifices during his opening speech at the red ...
Politics
6 hours ago

EFF student command president Lonzi hails Malema for refusing to close shop

EFF student command leader Sihle Lonzi came out guns blazing, praising party president Julius Malema for sticking to his guns about the future of the ...
Politics
22 hours ago

The EFF is under genuine threat, Malema tells conference delegates

The EFF conference takes place when the party is faced with threats of disruption, has been infiltrated and is being sabotaged, red berets leader ...
Politics
1 day ago

EFF and eNCA reconcile after five-year impasse

The EFF and news channel eNCA have reconciled after a fallout five years ago and decided to work together “in the interests of democracy”.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'He is not here': Malema on Mbuyseni Ndlozi's absence at elective ... Politics
  2. Withdrawal from GNU nothing to do with positions: UAT Politics
  3. Tea party with Zuma misrepresented – it was not a political alignment but meant ... Politics
  4. EFF 'not reducing its conference to any individual': Dlamini on Ndlozi's future Politics
  5. 'We will never betray our people,' says Mashatile as Ramaphosa set to announce ... Politics

Latest Videos

“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference
“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference