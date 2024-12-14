Politics

WATCH | Malema thanks grandmother, family in emotional speech to EFF national people's assembly

14 December 2024 - 09:25
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The EFF is holding its third National People's Assembly at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from Friday. #SouthAfrica #news www.timeslive.co.za

EFF leader Julius Malema became emotional as he thanked his family for their unwavering support and sacrifices during his opening speech at the red berets' third national people's assembly in Johannesburg on Friday.

Reflecting on his 11 years as leader of the EFF, Malema expressed gratitude for his family’s steadfast presence throughout his journey. 

“Fighters, on a personal note, I would like to thank my late grandmother, who remains my guardian angel,” he said.

“Even in moments when I feel like giving up and surrendering due to attacks and difficulties, her spirit and fearlessness continue to inspire me. She is the one who named me her soldier and as a result, I have become a soldier of the people,” he told delegates gathered at Nasrec. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

The EFF is under genuine threat, Malema tells conference delegates

The EFF conference takes place when the party is faced with threats of disruption, has been infiltrated and is being sabotaged, red berets leader ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘We are not going’: EFF declines MKP’s ‘invitation’ to 1st anniversary celebration

The EFF has declined to attend the MK Party's 1st anniversary celebration, claiming it did not receive a formal invitation.
Politics
1 day ago

EFF student command president Lonzi hails Malema for refusing to close shop

EFF student command leader Sihle Lonzi came out guns blazing, praising party president Julius Malema for sticking to his guns about the future of the ...
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'He is not here': Malema on Mbuyseni Ndlozi's absence at elective ... Politics
  2. Withdrawal from GNU nothing to do with positions: UAT Politics
  3. Tea party with Zuma misrepresented – it was not a political alignment but meant ... Politics
  4. EFF 'not reducing its conference to any individual': Dlamini on Ndlozi's future Politics
  5. 'We will never betray our people,' says Mashatile as Ramaphosa set to announce ... Politics

Latest Videos

“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference
“He is not here” Malema on the absence of Mbuyseni Ndlozi at elective conference