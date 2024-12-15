Julius Malema was elected unapposed for a third term as leader of the EFF. Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Julius Malema was re-elected unopposed as EFF commander-in-chief at the party's national conference at Nasrec on Saturday.
Malema's preferred candidate for deputy president, Godrich Gardee, was also elected unopposed.
The other members election to the EFF's top six were Omphile Maotwe as Treasurer General, Nontando Nolutshungu to the position of National Chairperson, Marshall Dlamini as Secretary General and Leigh-Ann Mathys as Deputy Secretary-General.
IN PICS | Julius Malema re-elected unopposed as EFF leader
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Julius Malema was re-elected unopposed as EFF commander-in-chief at the party's national conference at Nasrec on Saturday.
Malema's preferred candidate for deputy president, Godrich Gardee, was also elected unopposed.
The other members election to the EFF's top six were Omphile Maotwe as Treasurer General, Nontando Nolutshungu to the position of National Chairperson, Marshall Dlamini as Secretary General and Leigh-Ann Mathys as Deputy Secretary-General.
READ MORE:
‘Don’t ask us about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’ — Malema
Malema rages against Ndlozi ‘nonsense’
WATCH | 'There's nothing black conscious about MK' — Malema
Tea party with Zuma misrepresented – it was not a political alignment but meant to save lives: Malema
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos