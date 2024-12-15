Politics

IN PICS | MK Party celebrates first anniversary

15 December 2024 - 11:39
Members of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party arrive for the celebration of the party's one-year anniversary at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Members of Jacob Zuma's MK Party have thronged the Moses Mabhida stadium in eThekwini to celebrate the party's first anniversary.

The party which describes itself as rooted in a rich history of striving for justice and equality, was formed ahead of the 2024 elections in which it achieved the third highest number of votes in the national poll.

However the party has since been in state of flux with members leaving or being ousted and has frequently moved people in and out of parliament. And it's performance in by-elections has not lived up to that of the national election.

