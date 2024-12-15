Politics

WATCH | Malema re-elected as EFF president

The top six collective has been backed by 2,500 voting delegates.

15 December 2024 - 05:00
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

EFF leader Julius Malema has been re-elected unopposed as president of the red berets for his third term.

He has led the party since its inception, being at the helm for 11 years, and will continue to do so for the next five years.

The deputy president vacancy left by now MK Party secretary Floyd Shivambu has been occupied by close Malema ally Godrich Gardee.

Gardee served as the party's inaugural secretary-general in the first central command team and was elected unopposed.

Outgone secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has been re-elected in the post, unopposed. 

The deputy secretary-general position has been filled by party spokesperson Leigh Anne Mathys, who was elected unopposed.

The treasurer-general position was retained by Omphile Maotwe , who was also elected unopposed.

The national chairperson is a new entrant, an EFF MP from the Western Cape by the name of Nontando Nolutshungu.

The top six collective has been backed by 2,500 voting delegates.

The nomination process for the additional members of the central command team is under way.

A total of 60 individuals are expected to be elected to the party's highest decision-making body, with a gender guideline of half of those positions being reserved for women.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

‘Don’t ask us about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’ — Malema

Malema insisted his national people's assembly will move forward, despite the concern over Ndlozi's absence.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | 'There's nothing black conscious about MK' — Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed the idea that Jacob Zuma's MK Party has any semblance of black consciousness.
Politics
22 hours ago

Tea party with Zuma misrepresented – it was not a political alignment but meant to save lives: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says his so-called tea party with former president Jacob Zuma has been misrepresented.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Malema thanks grandmother, family in emotional speech to EFF national people's assembly

EFF leader Julius Malema became emotional as he thanked his family for their unwavering support and sacrifices during his opening speech at the red ...
Politics
1 day ago

The EFF is under genuine threat, Malema tells conference delegates

The EFF conference takes place when the party is faced with threats of disruption, has been infiltrated and is being sabotaged, red berets leader ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Schools language policy will be reviewed, updated in line with the Bela Act — ... Politics
  2. IN PICS | Julius Malema re-elected unopposed as EFF leader Politics
  3. EFF 'not reducing its conference to any individual': Dlamini on Ndlozi's future Politics
  4. ‘Don’t ask us about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’ — Malema Politics
  5. Withdrawal from GNU nothing to do with positions: UAT Politics

Latest Videos

EFF new top six leadership all elected unopposed
Magpie - Official Trailer