Politics

Ousted IFP councillor loses court bid to stop by-election to replace him

Voting goes ahead in Msunduzi municipality

17 December 2024 - 17:36 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
Fired IFP councillor in Msunduzi, Pietermaritzburg, Sibusiso Babashani Ntuli, lost his bid to halt by-elections to elect his replacement.
Image: Supplied

The Pietermaritzburg high court has dismissed with costs an urgent interdict by an expelled IFP councillor in Sweetwaters to halt a by-election to elect his replacement.

Judge Rob Mossop on Tuesday ruled ward councillor Babashani Ntuli's applications to stay the by-election as he challenges his dismissal was not urgent, and struck it off the court roll.

As a result the battle for control of Msunduzi municipality’s ward 2 got under way on Tuesday with special votes.

Ntuli claimed he was expelled from the party for buying alcohol for university students and turned to the court, claiming his expulsion was unfair.

Ntuli said he would consult his lawyers to discuss a way forward.

“The judge may have ruled that the interdict is not urgent, but I strongly believe that my matter has grounds,” he said.

IEC uMgungundlovu district manager Khuleka Mdadane said the court decision meant they were free to continue with the by-election.

“Special votes are continuing and running smoothly,” he said.

He said they have seven voting stations and all of them were opened on Tuesday for special votes. Mdadane said four parties — the IFP, ANC, MK and Truth and Solidarity Movement — are contesting. 

TimesLIVE

