Tributes for Nkandla 'beacon of hope and pillar of strength' after mayor's death

Tributes are pouring in for the mayor of Nkandla local municipality and IFP member Mbhekiseni Biyela, who died on Monday.
IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa confirmed Biyela, 52, popularly known as Bhejane, died of natural causes in the early hours of Monday.
“The IFP has received with sadness the heartbreaking news of the passing of the mayor of Nkandla Mbhekiseni “Bhejane” Biyela. This is a devastating loss for the party as Biyela has served with unwavering dedication and commitment in every role entrusted to him by the lFP,” said Hlengwa.
Biyela had worn the Nkandla mayoral chain for three years having previously been the deputy mayor during KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli’s tenure in that position.
He succeeded Ntuli in 2021 in leading the local municipality known for being home to former president Jacob Zuma after Ntuli was installed as the King Cetshwayo district municipality mayor.
“Biyela's passing marks a significant blow to the IFP, particularly given Nkandla's importance as a highly contested political terrain. He played a pivotal role in consolidating and sustaining the IFP's gains in Nkandla, working tirelessly to maintain the party's influence and stability.”
The ANC also sent condolences to the Biyela family.
“As the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal we send our condolences to the Biyela family and the entire Biyela clan following the passing of their father, brother, uncle and son the mayor of Nkandla local municipality Biyela,” said provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele.
“We pray to God to grant oMenziwa strength and comfort during this difficult period.”
Mndebele said condolences were also directed to their government of provincial unity partners the IFP.
He stressed the need for leaders of political parties to show their members that party political affiliation “should not be the source of disunity and tension”.
“Though we come from different political parties we believe that during such a period we need to extend our heartfelt condolences to the party.
“We have always stated in the past that, within the context of promoting unity behind a vision of building a stronger province, we remain committed to embracing exemplary leadership across political lines.”
Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said Biyela’s death was a “significant blow” to the Nkandla community as he was a “patriot who prioritised improving lives”.
“His commitment to public service was marked by diligence, humility and dedication to the betterment of rural communities. The sphere of local government is poorer without his leadership and vision which greatly contributed to the welfare of residents,” he said.
“Biyela's bravery, decisiveness and dedication to his duties have left a lasting impact on the Nkandla local municipality. As we mourn the loss of a leader, we also celebrate his legacy. His contributions to community development and public service will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.
“He was a beacon of hope and a pillar of strength for Nkandla residents. His dedication to improving the lives of his constituents was unparalleled and his loss is deeply felt by all.”
Tributes for Nkandla 'beacon of hope and pillar of strength' after mayor's death
