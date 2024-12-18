Shivambu commends Zuma for his 'bold' move to start MK Party

MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has praised party leader Jacob Zuma for his decision to establish the party.
Speaking at the MK Party's gala dinner after their first anniversary celebration at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Shivambu applauded Zuma's “bold” move to go against the ANC, a party he had served for decades.
“When MKP was founded a lot of people couldn't believe it. None of us could believe Zuma would take such a bold decision to start an organisation and forgo an organisation he had served for more than 60 years,” he said.
“That was one of the boldest actions and it is why some of us didn’t have an Iota of fear in leaving a 10-year-old organisation. We have seen that for a just and revolutionary cause anything else has to be done correctly.”
Within just six months of its formation, the MKP became the third-largest party in South Africa, surpassing Shivambu's previous party, the EFF.
Shivambu said the MKP and ANC are the only two parties that can claim the millions of supporters they have.
“The MKP is one of the two political parties in South Africa whose votes can be counted in millions. There is no other political party, except the outgoing governing party [ANC] and MKP, that can say, 'We are voted for and supported by millions of people'.”
He highlighted the party's plans to build provincial offices, establish a youth league, a women's league and develop a student movement to mobilise university students.
Shivambu thanked supporters for their confidence in the party,
“Let us thank the voters of South Africa, here in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces, for their confidence in the MK Party within just six months.
“We appreciate the support MKP has been receiving and we call on everyone to continue to provide support. We are leading a responsible organisation that has capacity and has demonstrated its capacity within 12 months of existence.”
