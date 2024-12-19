Politics

KZN EFF provincial secretary fires PA for attending MK Party celebration

'Can't work with someone who is not trustworthy, Ngcobo will never come back'

19 December 2024 - 17:14
EFF KZN provincial secretary Nkululeko Ngubane fired his PA, Sphamandla Ngcobo, for attending the MK Party's celebration.
The provincial secretary of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal, Nkululeko Ngubane, has fired his personal assistant, Sphamandla Ngcobo, and suspended him from the party for allegedly attending the MK Party's first anniversary celebrations at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ngubane said Ngcobo was seen mingling with MK Party leaders during the event, sparking concerns about his loyalty to the EFF. He said Ngcobo's actions compromised his trustworthiness, leading to his suspension and termination.

“I can't work with someone who is not trustworthy and loyal. Ngcobo will never come back. Yes, he's still a member because there's a constitution, hence the suspension, but as a staff member, he's fired. That is non-negotiable.”

He said Ngcobo claimed he had gone to the stadium to deliver an item to someone when asked about this, which Ngubane deemed “worse” as it suggested he was associating with a rival party.

Ngubane emphasised that associating with another party while serving in the EFF was unacceptable.

Ngcobo was suspended as a member of the party with immediate effect on Wednesday and was ordered to return all EFF materials by Thursday.

“You have breached the EFF constitution and your contract of employment which prohibit association with other political parties without a mandate from the Central Command Team,” the letter read.

“As the personal assistance [sic] to the provincial secretary, you are expected to be discipline [sic] and loyal to the organisation and the office of the provincial secretary to the best of your ability. Furthermore, you are hereby suspended with immediate effect. You will be contacted by the office of the provincial secretary regarding the proceedings of your case.”

During the period of the suspension, Ngcobo is not allowed to communicate with any leader or staff member of the EFF and must not visit any office of the organisation.

TimesLIVE

