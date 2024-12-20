Politics

IFP recalls Amajuba district municipal mayor

20 December 2024 - 11:07
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The deputy mayor Thembelihle Mthembu will step in after mayor of Amajuba district municipality Prince Ndabuko Zulu was recalled by the IFP.
The deputy mayor Thembelihle Mthembu will step in after mayor of Amajuba district municipality Prince Ndabuko Zulu was recalled by the IFP.
Image: SUPPLIED

The IFP's national executive committee has recalled its Amajuba district municipality mayor Prince Ndabuko Zulu in Newcastle.

The party said the decision came after deliberations but did not state the reasons. 

“Accordingly, Prince Ndabuko Zulu has tendered his resignation. This decision has been taken in the collective interest of Amajuba district,” said IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 

The party extended its gratitude to Zulu for his dedicated service and leadership during his tenure.

Deputy mayor Thembelihle Mthembu would assume the role of acting mayor until a new mayor is installed.

“The party’s relevant committees will oversee the process of filling the mayoral vacancy,” it said. 

News24 previously reported Zulu “unilaterally” placed municipal manager Mpumelelo Manqele on suspension in a council meeting.

It reported IFP speaker Siphamandla Zulu submitted that no report was tabled before council. 

The former was elected in December 2022 when the IFP recalled Vuselwa Bam, who later defected and joined Team Sugar South Africa.

Zulu is said to have demonstrated poor leadership resulting in poor service delivery. 

In March the IFP snatched three wards from the ANC during by-elections in Amajuba municipality.

The IFP has been governing Newcastle through a coalition since the 2021 local government election.

The IFP has 22 seats, up from 19, while the ANC has 18, down from 21.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ousted IFP councillor loses court bid to stop by-election to replace him

The Pietermaritzburg high court has dismissed with costs an urgent interdict by an expelled IFP councillor in Sweetwaters to halt a by-election to ...
Politics
3 days ago

ANC regains lost ground in last round of by-elections

With political parties now looking towards the 2026 local government elections, the ANC continues to show strength in by-elections, having regained a ...
Politics
1 day ago

Tributes for Nkandla 'beacon of hope and pillar of strength' after mayor's death

Tributes are pouring in for the mayor of Nkandla local municipality and IFP member Mbhekiseni Biyela, who died on Monday.
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN EFF provincial secretary fires PA for attending MK Party celebration Politics
  2. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  3. Ndlozi wishes EFF's new leadership 'strength and wisdom' despite being excluded Politics
  4. ‘Curious scenario’: ANC, EFF lay into low turnout at MK Party’s anniversary ... Politics
  5. IFP recalls Amajuba district municipal mayor Politics

Latest Videos

Meet the 2024 winners at the Sunday Times Literary Awards with Exclusive Books
Who are the migrants who could be targeted in Trump’s mass deportation plans? | ...