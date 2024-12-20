Politics

Ramaphosa signs presidential proclamation to bring whole Bela Act into operation

20 December 2024 - 18:05
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act would be fully implementedfrom Friday and signed a presidential proclamation to that effect. 

In a statement on Friday, Ramaphosa said when he signed the Bela Act — which was vital to the transformation of the education system in SA — into law in September a number of parties to the government of national unity (GNU) and other key role-players had wanted to further engage each other on sections of the bill that dealt with issues of admission and language. 

Ramaphosa said while he had assented to the bill, in the spirit of co-operation and meaningful engagement, he delayed the implementation date of the Bela Act for three months to give the parties time to deliberate and make proposals on how the divergent views might be accommodated. 

He also said that should the parties not agree on an approach at the end of the three-month period, he would then direct basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube and her department to proceed with the implementation of the act. 

Over the last three months, discussions were held to reach consensus on the outstanding clauses of the Bela Act, Ramaphosa said. He said various formations outside government also made representations, both for and against the relevant sections. 

Ramaphosa said last week he received a report from the GNU “clearing house” mechanism, a structure which brings together parties to the GNU and other parties represented in parliament to deal with contentious issues and thereafter report to the leaders of the political parties represented in the GNU. 

“In their final report, the parties agreed that the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act should not be sent back to parliament to make changes to the sections that were in contention. The GNU clearing house participants agreed that the act be fully implemented,” Ramaphosa said. 

He said this view was endorsed by the leaders of the parties to the GNU in a meeting he held with them on Friday. 

“I accordingly advised them that I would proceed to sign a presidential proclamation to bring the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act into operation from today. I have instructed the Minister of Basic Education to see to the full implementation of the Bela Act.” 

Ramaphosa said he had also instructed the minister to do what was necessary, as was customary with any law, to ensure that the time frame of implementation — particularly with regard to the preparedness of the system for universal Grade R access — and the consequential regulations setting out the norms and standards, were prepared. 

“All bodies and all officials responsible for the implementation of this act are required at all times to act in accordance with the constitution, the law and the relevant policies and regulations.” 

TimesLIVE

