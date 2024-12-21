Politics

WATCH | Gwarube addresses media on commencement of Bela recommendations

21 December 2024 - 14:00 By TimesLIVE
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube will on Saturday brief the media on the department's implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the full implementation of the Bela Act on Friday.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the outcome of the negotiations in the GNU’s clearing house mechanism’s task team is a win-win compromise that enables the Bela Act to be implemented without undermining existing constitutional rights to mother tongue education.

DA confident Gwarube will implement Bela Act, protect schools’ autonomy

Negotiated outcome seen as a win-win compromise that enables implementation without undermining existing constitutional rights
Ramaphosa signs presidential proclamation to bring whole Bela Act into operation

GNU clearing house participants agree that the act be fully implemented — a view endorsed by the leaders of the parties
WATCH | ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefs media on full implementation of Bela Act

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is on Saturday briefing the media on the full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act.
