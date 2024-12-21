WATCH | ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefs media on full implementation of Bela Act

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is on Saturday briefing the media on the full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Bela Act would be fully implemented from Friday and signed a presidential proclamation to that effect.
In a statement on Friday, Ramaphosa said when he signed the Bela Act — which was vital to the transformation of the education system in South Africa — into law in September a number of parties in the government of national unity (GNU) and other key role players had wanted to further engage each other on sections of the bill that dealt with issues of admission and language.
