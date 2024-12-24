Politics

LISTEN | Struggle to reduce high cost of living haunts government

24 December 2024 - 13:22
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says transport, electricity and food costs need to be brought under control. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has acknowledged the government's challenges to reduce the cost of living persist.

“Our economic challenges remain a constant feature in our struggle to reduce the cost of living,” Mashatile said.

Listen to Mashatile:

Sharing a Christmas message while reflecting on 2024, the president's second in command said government is committed to addressing rising costs that are a huge burden for many citizens.

He said transport, electricity and food costs need to be brought under control.

"Millions remain unemployed, and according to a World Bank report, our nation continues to be one of the most unequal societies in the world," he said. 

"The government is implementing plans to ensure inclusive economic growth, create jobs and significantly invest in the social wage package to reduce inequality and address the worst effects of poverty."

Almost half the country's citizens receive social grants, while official unemployment stands at 32.1%.

"This package includes free basic services — health, education and social housing for the poor, as well as extensive social security grants for the elderly and other vulnerable groups."

The May 29 elections sent a clear message that political parties in parliament must work together to find solutions, he said.

The ANC lost the majority in national elections for the first time in 30 years this year, compelling it to govern with other political parties.

TimesLIVE

