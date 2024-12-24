The South African government says it is ready to assist in any manner to facilitate a dialogue to end the violent protests in Mozambique.
In a statement, the ministry of international relations and co-operation said South Africa was calling on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue that would heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory.
“Furthermore, South Africa is ready to assist Mozambique in any manner to facilitate this dialogue.
“The South African government will continue working with Sadc and other multilateral agencies in supporting a lasting solution to the impasse. South Africa calls on all parties to exercise restraint and calm,” the ministry's spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.
Phiri said after the proclamation of final electoral results by the Constitutional Council of Mozambique, South Africa had noted with concern the ongoing violence and the subsequent disruptive protest in reaction to the announcement.
On Monday, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council finally gave its ruling on the disputed electoral process, confirming the ruling party Frelimo had won the October elections.
The announcement of Frelimo's win sparked protests and demonstrations across the country after organisations, opposition parties and election observers noted irregularities and alleged rigging of the electoral process.
The court’s ruling saw the eruption of more protests in Mozambique. This time, however, they have not had a significant effect on the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga as travellers continue to be processed with ease, South Africa's Border Management Authority said.
South Africa urges urgent dialogue amid rising tensions in Mozambique
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS
