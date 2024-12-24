Politics

South Africa urges urgent dialogue amid rising tensions in Mozambique

24 December 2024 - 16:43 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The South African government has called on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue in Mozambique. File photo.
The South African government has called on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue in Mozambique. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS

The South African government says it is ready to assist in any manner to facilitate a dialogue to end the violent protests in Mozambique.

In a statement, the ministry of international relations and co-operation said South Africa was calling on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue that would heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory.

“Furthermore, South Africa is ready to assist Mozambique in any manner to facilitate this dialogue.

“The South African government will continue working with Sadc and other multilateral agencies in supporting a lasting solution to the impasse. South Africa calls on all parties to exercise restraint and calm,” the ministry's spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said. 

Phiri said after the proclamation of final electoral results by the Constitutional Council of Mozambique, South Africa had noted with concern the ongoing violence and the subsequent disruptive protest in reaction to the announcement.

On Monday, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council finally gave its ruling on the disputed electoral process, confirming the ruling party Frelimo had won the October elections.

The announcement of Frelimo's win sparked protests and demonstrations across the country after organisations, opposition parties and election observers noted irregularities and alleged rigging of the electoral process.

The court’s ruling saw the eruption of more protests in Mozambique. This time, however, they have not had a significant effect on the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga as travellers continue to be processed with ease, South Africa's Border Management Authority said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Lebombo border runs smoothly, except for trucks, while protests intensify in Mozambique

The Lebombo border post continues to operate smoothly for normal travellers but renewed protests on the Mozambican side remain a threat to trucks, ...
News
6 hours ago

Mozambique's top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election

Mozambique's top court on Monday confirmed the ruling party Frelimo's victory in an October election, which has sparked massive protests by ...
News
1 day ago

Mozambique's death toll from Cyclone Chido rises to 94: media reports

The cyclone had made landfall in northern Mozambique a week ago and Mozambique's institute for natural disasters on Thursday had given the death toll ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Lebombo border runs smoothly, except for trucks, while protests intensify in ... South Africa
  2. Mozambique's top court confirms ruling party win in disputed election Africa
  3. SA government calls for cool heads in Mozambique Politics

Most read

  1. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘Men, you don’t own women’: ANC’s Mbalula slams GBV Politics
  3. LISTEN | Struggle to reduce high cost of living haunts government Politics
  4. Bela Act won't kill Afrikaans language: ANC's Fébé Potgieter-Gqubule Politics
  5. Men should have a ‘not in my name’ attitude against GBV: premier Ntuli Politics

Latest Videos

Sudan war: what is it like to return home? | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep75 | Alfa Romeo Guilia GTA, Honda Jazz Sport, Nissan Navara, ...