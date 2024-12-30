Politics

PA to lodge complaint against SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize after viral 'racist' video

30 December 2024 - 09:26
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize is in hot water after a viral 'racist' video.
SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize is in hot water after a viral 'racist' video.
Image: Nobs (Nobuntu Mkhize)/X

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has vowed to lodge a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission against SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize after a viral video showing her involved in an altercation with flight attendants on a FlySafair flight.

The incident occurred on a FlySafair flight on December 26. In the video, Mkhize is allegedly shown making racist remarks against the coloured community.

“You're a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. Right now, when we land, I'm going to take an Uber home. You don't even have a [driver's] licence. You don't even have a car,” she said.

PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene condemned Mkhize's “racist” remarks.

“Racism, irrespective of its source, has no place in South Africa. As a nation that has endured the scars of racial injustice we must remain vigilant in rejecting all forms of discrimination. No individual, regardless of their position or background, is above the law.

“The offensive statements targeting members of the coloured community and her other disparaging remarks undermine the spirit of unity, dignity and respect that our constitution seeks to uphold.”

Mkhize was also heard using her status as the daughter of her late father Khaba Mkhize, a liberation icon, to intimidate the staff. “You don't know who my father is. I'm an ANC bit**,” she said. 

Kunene said her behaviour highlights the danger of “privilege unchecked by accountability”.

The SABC has condemned Mkhize's actions, but Kunene urged the channel to take firm action.

“The PA will follow this matter closely to ensure justice is served. We also urge the SABC to take firm and decisive action to address this incident.”

The ANC has also condemned the “unruly and unbecoming” behaviour of Mkhize and has pledged to investigate her membership.

“The ANC categorically distances itself from such behaviour, which is contrary to the values and principles of our movement. Regardless of whether this individual is a member of the ANC we unequivocally state that no person has the right to behave in such an unacceptable manner and certainly not while misusing the good name of the ANC,” the party's spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said.

She said her conduct was inexcusable and deeply embarrassing.

“The ANC will not allow its name to be dragged through the mud by individuals who fail to uphold the dignity and decorum expected of all South Africans, let alone members of our organisation.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Somizi Mhlongo pokes fun at FlySafair's viral incident

Videos of a women disrupting a FlySafair flight have shot up trneds lists.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

SABC employee in hot water after allegedly making racist remarks and disrupting flight

“You're a coloured from Mitchells Plain, all these gold rings but no degree. Right now when we land, I'm going to take an Uber home. You don't even ...
News
1 day ago

LUCKY MATHEBULA | National Dialogue is new battle to lead society

The potential for positive change is immense and this should give us all hope for a better future.
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  2. Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi knows nothing about axing, ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | ‘Don’t get pregnant as soon as you can’: Zille on fatherless families Politics
  4. War of words in KZN GPU over ‘go back to Bombay’ racial slur Politics
  5. Stilfontein rescue operation delayed by safety concerns, says Mchunu Politics

Latest Videos

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100 | REUTERS
Former President Jimmy Carter in his own words