Former education minister Sibusiso Bengu has died aged 90

31 December 2024 - 17:19 By Koena Mashale
Sibusiso Bengu's family said he died in his sleep at home on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Former South African ambassador to Germany and former minister of education Sibusiso Bengu has died. He was 90. 

In a short statement, his family said he died in his sleep at home on Monday. 

“Last night Prof Sibusiso Mandlenkosi Emmanuel Bengu passed away peacefully at home in his sleep. We will fondly remember him as a dear husband, father, uncle, grandfather, an educator, former minister of education and ambassador among others.

 “Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. The family would appreciate that their privacy be respected at this difficult time,” said family spokesperson Sithembiso Bhengu. 

Bengu served as minister of education from 1994 to 1999 and was then appointed as South Africa's ambassador to Germany.

Remembering Tito Mboweni: A life of service and simplicity

Mboweni died last Saturday in Johannesburg after what is said to have been a short illness.
2 months ago

Brave, humble and honourable — Zondo praises Pravin Gordhan

Retired chief justice Raymond Zondo has described late struggle stalwart Pravin Gordhan as an honourable man whose legacy must be preserved with ...
3 months ago

'Shameful and evil': Mbalula denounces slander on Gordhan's legacy

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended late former minister Pravin Gordhan, condemning those speaking ill of the anti-apartheid stalwart.
3 months ago
