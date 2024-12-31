Former education minister Sibusiso Bengu has died aged 90

Former South African ambassador to Germany and former minister of education Sibusiso Bengu has died. He was 90.
In a short statement, his family said he died in his sleep at home on Monday.
“Last night Prof Sibusiso Mandlenkosi Emmanuel Bengu passed away peacefully at home in his sleep. We will fondly remember him as a dear husband, father, uncle, grandfather, an educator, former minister of education and ambassador among others.
“Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. The family would appreciate that their privacy be respected at this difficult time,” said family spokesperson Sithembiso Bhengu.
Bengu served as minister of education from 1994 to 1999 and was then appointed as South Africa's ambassador to Germany.
