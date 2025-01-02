Politics

LISTEN | Numsa warns ANC against DA, plans to mobilise ‘progressive parties’ to govern SA

02 January 2025 - 13:10
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa says it is prepared to take risks. File photo.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa says it is prepared to take risks. File photo.
Image: KABELO MOFOKENG

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) plans to mobilise “progressive parties to lead the country”, warning against the DA.

In its New Year statement the union disapproved of the ANC for governing with what it calls the “reactionary” DA in the government of national unity (GNU). It said it repeatedly warned the ANC that DA policies would not improve the lives of ordinary South Africans.

“We are faced with a national crisis of deindustrialisation which is worsening poverty, unemployment and inequality. This is continuing against the backdrop of the catastrophe of the ANC having lost political power for its failure to drive a revolutionary liberation vision, which has resulted in it going into bed with the reactionary DA after it was co-opted by the DA to continue to pursue its failed neoliberal policies in the form of Growth Employment And Redistribution and the National Development Plan,” it said.

The working class would not be liberated by the GNU while the DA is part of it, it said. To curb this, Numsa's vision for this year includes creating a united front of trade unions. It said it would “indiscriminately engage the trade union formations Saftu, Cosatu, Nactu, Fedusa and Solidarity to tackle poverty, unemployment and inequality.

“With an organised and united working class which is acting in its own interests, we cannot be defeated. That is why we are prepared to take political risks once more.

“The task of uniting the working class is simultaneously to assemble all progressive political parties who represent the biggest sections of the working class and mobilise them to lead the country with a revolutionary political agenda. The political parties we are referring to are the MK Party, EFF, SACP, UDM, PAC and ATM. This also includes the ANC, which continues to be the majority party despite the drop in support.”

Listen to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola lay out the union's plan:

In its statement, Numsa reiterated its commitment to international solidarity and urged for an end to global conflicts, including the wars in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Palestine and Lebanon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

MK Party suspends three members in KZN legislature

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma and the national high command have suspended three members from the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
Politics
15 hours ago

Ramaphosa hails GNU in new year's message

President Cyril Ramaphosa has highlighted the gains made by the government of national unity (GNU) since its establishment in his new year's message, ...
Politics
2 days ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Political parties should be externally audited

The public funds they receive must be managed transparently, responsibly and accountably, and their constitutions align with the national constitution
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

MZWANDILE MASINA | The GNU conundrum and misdiagnosed existential crisis facing South Africa

Let us fix kwaGogo and stop blaming each other!
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Boesak declares 2024 ‘a year of evil’ and calls for justice and renewal Politics
  2. ‘We are indebted to Prof Bengu for his patriotic and visionary service’: ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Numsa warns ANC against DA, plans to mobilise ‘progressive parties’ to ... Politics
  4. MK Party suspends three members in KZN legislature Politics
  5. Eastern Cape MEC Bukiwe Fanta wants 17-year-old prosecuted for allegedly ... Politics

Latest Videos

Trump sides with Musk in H-1B foreign workers visa debate | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma