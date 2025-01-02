LISTEN | Numsa warns ANC against DA, plans to mobilise ‘progressive parties’ to govern SA

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) plans to mobilise “progressive parties to lead the country”, warning against the DA.
In its New Year statement the union disapproved of the ANC for governing with what it calls the “reactionary” DA in the government of national unity (GNU). It said it repeatedly warned the ANC that DA policies would not improve the lives of ordinary South Africans.
“We are faced with a national crisis of deindustrialisation which is worsening poverty, unemployment and inequality. This is continuing against the backdrop of the catastrophe of the ANC having lost political power for its failure to drive a revolutionary liberation vision, which has resulted in it going into bed with the reactionary DA after it was co-opted by the DA to continue to pursue its failed neoliberal policies in the form of Growth Employment And Redistribution and the National Development Plan,” it said.
The working class would not be liberated by the GNU while the DA is part of it, it said. To curb this, Numsa's vision for this year includes creating a united front of trade unions. It said it would “indiscriminately engage the trade union formations Saftu, Cosatu, Nactu, Fedusa and Solidarity to tackle poverty, unemployment and inequality.
“With an organised and united working class which is acting in its own interests, we cannot be defeated. That is why we are prepared to take political risks once more.
“The task of uniting the working class is simultaneously to assemble all progressive political parties who represent the biggest sections of the working class and mobilise them to lead the country with a revolutionary political agenda. The political parties we are referring to are the MK Party, EFF, SACP, UDM, PAC and ATM. This also includes the ANC, which continues to be the majority party despite the drop in support.”
Listen to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola lay out the union's plan:
LISTEN | Numsa warns ANC against DA, plans to mobilise ‘progressive parties’ to govern SA
Image: KABELO MOFOKENG
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) plans to mobilise “progressive parties to lead the country”, warning against the DA.
In its New Year statement the union disapproved of the ANC for governing with what it calls the “reactionary” DA in the government of national unity (GNU). It said it repeatedly warned the ANC that DA policies would not improve the lives of ordinary South Africans.
“We are faced with a national crisis of deindustrialisation which is worsening poverty, unemployment and inequality. This is continuing against the backdrop of the catastrophe of the ANC having lost political power for its failure to drive a revolutionary liberation vision, which has resulted in it going into bed with the reactionary DA after it was co-opted by the DA to continue to pursue its failed neoliberal policies in the form of Growth Employment And Redistribution and the National Development Plan,” it said.
The working class would not be liberated by the GNU while the DA is part of it, it said. To curb this, Numsa's vision for this year includes creating a united front of trade unions. It said it would “indiscriminately engage the trade union formations Saftu, Cosatu, Nactu, Fedusa and Solidarity to tackle poverty, unemployment and inequality.
“With an organised and united working class which is acting in its own interests, we cannot be defeated. That is why we are prepared to take political risks once more.
“The task of uniting the working class is simultaneously to assemble all progressive political parties who represent the biggest sections of the working class and mobilise them to lead the country with a revolutionary political agenda. The political parties we are referring to are the MK Party, EFF, SACP, UDM, PAC and ATM. This also includes the ANC, which continues to be the majority party despite the drop in support.”
Listen to Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola lay out the union's plan:
In its statement, Numsa reiterated its commitment to international solidarity and urged for an end to global conflicts, including the wars in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Palestine and Lebanon.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
MK Party suspends three members in KZN legislature
Ramaphosa hails GNU in new year's message
WILLIAM GUMEDE | Political parties should be externally audited
MZWANDILE MASINA | The GNU conundrum and misdiagnosed existential crisis facing South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos