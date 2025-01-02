Politics

MK Party suspends three members in KZN legislature

02 January 2025 - 10:13
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has suspended three members from the KZN legislature. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma and the national high command have suspended three members from the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

The action against Thobani Zuma, Sfiso Zuma and chief whip Kwazi Mbanjwa was for alleged irregularities and transgressions of the party's constitution. 

“Mbanjwa will be immediately removed as chief whip and suspended as a member of the KZN provincial legislature pending the outcomes of the disciplinary process,” spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.

“Thobani Zuma has also been suspended as a member of the KZN provincial legislature with immediate effect pending the outcomes of a disciplinary process.

“Sfiso Zuma has been issued with a cautionary suspension as caucus manager with immediate effect pending the outcomes of the disciplinary process.”

“These comrades are advised to present their cases to the national disciplinary committee in their respective disciplinary processes.”

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Political parties should be externally audited

The public funds they receive must be managed transparently, responsibly and accountably, and their constitutions align with the national constitution
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Mbanjwa was recently accused of refusing to hand over control of the party's bank accounts in a leaked letter signed by secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.

Despite a directive from the high command to hand over all MK Party banking accounts to the provincial convener, Mr Willies Mchunu, the treasurer-general, Dr Thanti Mthanti, and the party leader, Inkosi Chiliza, by December 4 2024, you failed and/or refused to do so,” reads the letter.

“To add onto your noncompliance or refusal, on December 10 2024, you wrote to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature without the required consent from the president of the MKP or national high command, unconstitutionally divulging confidential and internal party information to third parties.”

Ndhlela emphasised the party's zero-tolerance policy for ill-discipline among members.

“As an organisation that aims to ensure that it reflects discipline and accountability through its members, MK Party must demonstrate its ability to lead society with dignity and integrity from within its own ranks as an organisation.”

