MK Party suspends three members in KZN legislature
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma and the national high command have suspended three members from the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
The action against Thobani Zuma, Sfiso Zuma and chief whip Kwazi Mbanjwa was for alleged irregularities and transgressions of the party's constitution.
“Mbanjwa will be immediately removed as chief whip and suspended as a member of the KZN provincial legislature pending the outcomes of the disciplinary process,” spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.
“Thobani Zuma has also been suspended as a member of the KZN provincial legislature with immediate effect pending the outcomes of a disciplinary process.
“Sfiso Zuma has been issued with a cautionary suspension as caucus manager with immediate effect pending the outcomes of the disciplinary process.”
“These comrades are advised to present their cases to the national disciplinary committee in their respective disciplinary processes.”
